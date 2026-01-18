NFL World Baffled By Texans’ Decision to Punt While Trailing Late vs. Patriots
A Texans team defined by their ferocious defense let their season come to a meagerly end.
Despite another strong performance from Houston’s valiant defense—forcing three turnovers and sacking Drake Maye five times—the Texans' defense was unable to overcome their own offense’s turnover woes. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions while running back Woody Marks fumbled.
The Texans entered the fourth quarter trailing the Patriots 21-16 and New England added another touchdown to go up by two scores. They punted on their first drive after the Patriots’ last touchdown, and got the ball back again with 5:48 remaining. Similarly to much of the game, the Texans' offense struggled to move the ball and found themselves in fourth-and-18 from their own 21-yard line with under 4:17 remaining after Stroud was sacked on third down.
Though the Texans still needed two scores to try and come back, head coach DeMeco Ryans opted to punt, a decision that left many viewers befuddled given the score and how little time was left in the game.
Perhaps Ryans felt that their defense—which scored two touchdowns the week prior—gave them a better chance to put points on the board. Ultimately though, the Patriots ran enough clock to secure a 28-16 win while the Texans come up short in the divisional round once again.
