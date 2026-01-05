NFL World in Shock After Wild Steelers-Ravens Game Ends on Missed Field Goal
The Steelers are AFC North champions for the first time in 2020.
After a back-and-forth ending between bitter rivals in the Steelers and Ravens, Pittsburgh came out on top after Baltimore kicker Tyler Loop missed a game-winning field goal attempt. With the final playoff spot on the line, the Ravens lost to the Steelers in crushing fashion.
The Steelers led 13–10 heading into the fourth quarter before the game exploded with the two teams combining for four fourth-quarter touchdowns. The Ravens got into the end zone twice on deep touchdowns to Zay Flowers, but the Steelers responded on both occasions with their final score coming on a touchdown pass to Calvin Austin. Although that touchdown gave the Steelers the lead, they appeared to be in dangerous territory after kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra point, meaning the Steelers’ lead was only 26–24. That meant that a last minute field goal would enable the Ravens to steal a win.
Following that Pittsburgh touchdown, Baltimore quickly got back into field goal range thanks to a good kick return and a fourth-and-7 conversion to Isaiah Likely. Fortunately for the Steelers and fans at Acrisure Stadium, Loop shanked the field goal wide right, officially sealing Pittsburgh’s trip to the postseason.
The thrilling ending had much of the NFL world taken aback as the regular season officially came to a close with the Steelers advancing.
With the win, the Steelers will prepare to host the Texans next Monday in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Meanwhile, the once Super Bowl-hopeful Ravens will see their season come to an end in the most devastating fashion.