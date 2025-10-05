NFL World Reacts to Jets' Embarrassing Blowout Loss to Cowboys
The Jets fell to 0-5 on the season after a crushing 37-22 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
It was an embarrassing loss on all fronts for New York as they hosted the Cowboys at home. The Jets started off the game with a field goal on their first drive, but then didn't score again until the start of the fourth quarter with another field goal. In that span, the Cowboys scored 30 points.
While New York did score two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, by that point of the game, the outcome was all but decided.
Quarterback Justin Fields and the New York offense can’t seem to click, and oftentimes they don’t even have the chance to—the offensive line allowed Fields to get sacked five times on Sunday.
Through five games, Fields is already getting questioned as the team's starter, and coach Aaron Glenn is already on the hot seat. He's just the fourth coach in the Super Bowl era to allow the his opponents to score at least 27 points in the first four games of the season, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. Not a great look for a coach that came in as a defensive mind.
Jets fans and the NFL world in general were understandably pessimistic about the team's future this season.
