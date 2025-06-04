Nick Bosa Admitted There Was a Moment He Thought Brother Joey Would Sign With 49ers
After the Los Angeles Chargers released five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Joey Bosa in March, speculation grew about him potentially becoming his brother Nick Bosa's teammate on the San Francisco 49ers.
That rumor died quickly when the Buffalo Bills signed Bosa just days after he was released. But, was there a real chance the Bosa brothers could've been teammates in San Fran? The 49ers defensive end hinted on Wednesday that he briefly thought his older brother may join him.
"Maybe for five minutes on the phone with—maybe I can't say that. Maybe for a moment," Bosa said, via 49ers on NBC Sports. "It was [exciting], but business is business and I'm happy for him. He's getting a pretty good opportunity over there."
In the end, it was reported that the 49ers didn't offer the eldest Bosa as much money as the Bills did. Other reports stated that the 49ers were never really serious contenders to sign Bosa, as much as NFL fans, and the Bosas' mother, wanted them to be.