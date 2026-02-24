Nick Sirianni Makes Feelings Clear on Possibility of A.J. Brown Returning to Eagles

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and team general manager Howie Roseman spoke with the media in Indianapolis on Monday night and addressed A.J. Brown's future with the team.

Sirianni sounds like he wants Brown to stay with the Eagles. He also thinks Brown wants to stay in Philadelphia. And Roseman made it clear that it is difficult to find great players like Brown in the NFL.

So why does it sound like Brown's standing in Philadelphia is as precarious as it has ever been? Via ESPN:

"Yeah, my expectation is he wants to be here. And obviously you want good players like that in your building," Sirianni said during a session with local media in front of the combine.



"As Howie said, it's hard to get good players in this league. A.J.'s a great player and A.J. is a good teammate and A.J. is a good person. Does he want to be here? Yes. Do I want him to be here? Yes."



Will A.J. be here next season? I think we're still in a spot, like, I can't guarantee how anything is going to play out into next season. I'm thinking I'm going to be the coach next season but you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow," he said.

Roseman added that they wouldn't be doing their jobs if they didn't listen to trade offers, saying, "There's very few things that I would shoot down without even hearing what that means, because how does it hurt to listen."

So the Eagles want Brown back and can totally see him coming back but when it comes to Brown and the Eagles prepare for more vagueness and trade rumors leading up to the draft in April. And remember to hug your loved ones because as a wise man once said while discussing the possibility of trading A.J. Brown, "you can't guarantee anything past tomorrow."

More NFL on Sports Illustrated