Nico Collins Carted Off Field vs. Steelers for Concussion Evaluation
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins was forced out of Monday night’s wild-card game against the Steelers after taking a hard hit to the head in the second half.
Collins took a ride to the locker room on the cart, with the team quickly announcing that he was being evaluated for a concussion and was questionable to return. He has since been ruled out.
Collins was not having his best game at the time of his exit, with three receptions on seven targets for 21 yards. Still, he was the team’s most valuable offensive weapon through the regular season, and his absence will force the Texans to get creative.
Collins' concussion diagnosis will be an especially painful turn for Houston, as the fact that they are playing on Monday night means he will have one less day to potentially be cleared for action again before the Texans play next, should they take care of business against the Steelers.
Without Collins, the Texans defense stepped up, with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins picking up a fumble and taking it to the house for a touchdown to extend Houston’s lead to 17–6 in the fourth quarter.