Nikki Glaser Closed 'Thursday Night Football' With Some On-Field Comedy
Doing comedy on a remarkably quick turnaround after a Thursday Night Football game finishes is a tall order. One might wonder why anyone would ever order that at all. But Amazon tasked comedian Nikki Glaser with doing just that on its postgame show this year. The first foray was not well received yet she went back out there and put out some solid tape. Glaser offered her final "Late Hits" piece after the Los Angeles Chargers overcame the Denver Broncos as people milled about on the field and got out of there having landed several solid jokes.
Glaser called the matchup "Bo Nix versus botox," ribbed Amazon Prime original series for not being able to secure A-list casting, opined on Justin Herbert's mustache, and delivered quite a shot on Mr. Beast.
It cannot be overstated how difficult of a venue this is to get laughs. To the point where a person simply has to respect the effort. It would also be unintentionally hilarious if other networks tried this with regular analysts—and not comedians—just to prove how haywire it could all go.
Imagine Jason Garrett doing this. Tell us you wouldn't want to see that.