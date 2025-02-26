SI

No Players Were Injured in Tush Push Plays in 2024, NFL Data Shows

Amid plenty of talk about whether the NFL should ban the tush push, the league's data shows the play does not involve a higher risk of injury.

Liam McKeone

The tush push play that the Philadelphia Eagles have perfected and used to help them win a Super Bowl has been the talk of the town so far this young NFL offseason. As the league meets to discuss possible rule changes for the 2025 season, several coaches and GMs have taken the opportunity to make their issues with the tush push public, sparked by a rule proposal from the Green Bay Packers to have the play banned outright.

One potential talking point in support of the ban? An increased injury risk. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst mentioned he wanted to look into the injury rate on such plays, and Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said outright that he wants the play outlawed because there has "always" been an injury risk with the play.

Well, the NFL put that narrative to bed on Wednesday. Executive Troy Vincent said the league's data showed not a single injury was suffered on a tush push play in 2024.

The teams and coaches hoping to take away the Eagles' unique weapon will have to find another reason to push for the ban.

