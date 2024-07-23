Odell Beckham Jr. Placed on PUP List to Start Dolphins Camp, per Report
New Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be placed on the active/physically unable to perform list to begin training camp, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
It's unknown if Beckham is dealing with any sort of injury, but Pelissero added that he's heard that Beckham is "working through minor things" and the team wants to "ease him back into football."
Beckham missed the Dolphins' minicamp, and he was originally expected to participate in the team's first practice on Wednesday. But now, it sounds like fans may have to wait a bit longer to see Beckham on the practice field.
The receiver signed a one-year deal worth up to $8.25 million with the Dolphins back in May.
An interesting note about Beckham missing the beginning on training camp is that he has still not appeared on the field alongside his new receiver teammates Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Although Beckham missed the entirety of the 2022 season with a torn ACL, he played in 14 regular season games for the Baltimore Ravens last season, catching 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns.