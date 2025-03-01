One NFL GM Believes Eagles' Howie Roseman Has Next Saquon Barkley-Like Move Up His Sleeve
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman made the move of the offseason last year when he brought in Saquon Barkley on a three-year deal. Barkley led the NFL in rushing and was a key cog in Philly's Super Bowl LIX-winning run.
Now, Roseman may be gearing up for his next franchise-altering move, as the Eagles try to reload for a title-defending season. According to The Athletic's Dianni Russini, an anonymous NFL GM thinks Roseman could make a move for Myles Garrett, who recently requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns.
“Garrett could be this year’s version of Saquon Barkley for Howie [Roseman],” an anonymous NFL GM said to Russini and The Athletic. “He’s an impact add and isn’t a free-agent overpay. Howie’s not afraid to try stuff, and it fits where they are as a team.”
If Philadelphia does make a move for the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, they'd have some tough decisions to make with their current free agents—a list that includes Josh Sweat, Zack Baun, Milton Williams and Mekhi Becton.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday that the Eagles wanted to prevent the Browns from trading Garrett to their NFC East rival Washington Commanders, who they met in the NFC championship game. The best way to do that is making Cleveland an offer they can't refuse. And according to new reports, Philly's interest in bringing in Garrett is real.