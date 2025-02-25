NFL Insider Says Eagles Want to Prevent Browns Trading Myles Garrett to Commanders
One of the most sought after players during the NFL offseason figures to be Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who requested a trade away from the organization after the 2024 season.
While the Browns remain steadfast that they are completely unwilling to move the 29-year-old, there will be plenty of teams interested should they change their stance on the situation.
Among the teams expected to pursue Garrett are the Washington Commanders, but ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler indicates a fellow NFC East rival would be desperate to prevent such a pairing from occuring.
Fowler said on Get Up Tuesday that he believes the Philadelphia Eagles would try to prevent Garrett from joining the Commanders by making an offer to Cleveland that the organization couldn't refuse.
"Myles Garrett, (The Eagles) would not want to see him go to the Washington Commanders, for example. If that was to gain traction, Howie Roseman would likely step in and try to make a deal that is too hard for the Browns to refuse," Fowler said.
Following their Super Bowl victory, the Eagles are expected to lose Josh Sweat in free agency. They could look to fill his role with Garrett, should the Browns express a willingness to trade him. Not only would adding Garrett to the defensive line be a huge boost for Philadelphia, but preventing him from joining their division rivals would also be a seismic win.
Garrett is under contract through the 2026 season and will carry a cap hit of $19.7 million in 2025 and $20.3 million in '26.