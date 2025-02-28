Eagles GM Howie Roseman Looking to Make 'Big Swing' in NFL Trade Market
The Philadelphia Eagles are still soaking in the glory from winning Super Bowl LIX and denying the dynastic Kansas City Chiefs of a championship three-peat. But general manager Howie Roseman is already eyeing a potential blockbuster trade.
On the latest episode of the Scoop City podcast, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Philadelphia is interested in acquiring Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett.
"Here's what some people are saying right now: Howie is willing to move on from some of these guys because he's looking to make a big swing. And that big swing would be for Myles Garrett," Russini said. "Some of these guys that you think are a sure thing may not be a sure thing to return to Philly."
Philadelphia overwhelmed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offensive line in the Super Bowl, racking up six sacks for a loss of 31 yards. It was a fitting finish to the year for defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's unit, which ranked first in yards allowed per game (278.4) and second in points allowed per contest (17.8) during the regular season.
Adding Garrett—a four-time All-Pro and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year—to the mix could push an already dominant defense to new heights.
Of course, an NFL trade takes two to tango. Garrett requested a trade from the Browns earlier this month, but Cleveland remains firm that it doesn't intend to move him this offseason.
Garrett has made clear that he’s open to a trade to the defending Super Bowl champs.
"It would be a hell of a destination," Garrett said of Philadelphia during Super Bowl week.