Oregon's Dan Lanning Drawing NFL Head Coaching Interest
Dan Lanning's success at the University of Oregon has reportedly caught the eye of some NFL franchises, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
As the Ducks look to maintain their grasp on the No. 1 ranking in the country, Fowler reports that one NFL executive floated Lanning's name as a college coach that could potentially make the leap to the pros. Fowler notes the exec compared Lanning to popular Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell.
There will likely be a handful of NFL head coaching jobs made available after the 2024 season, especially given that there are 11 teams with three or fewer wins after the first 10 weeks of the campaign. And, the Jets and Saints have already fired their head coaches this season. Lanning could certainly be of interest to teams looking to bring in a fresh face as head coach.
The 38-year-old is in his third season with Oregon, having won 32 of his first 37 games. It would certainly make sense for teams to be intrigued by the high-energy and detail-oriented coach, who's helped the Ducks reach new heights and installed a winning culture in the program.
Whether he'd be interested in leaving the college ranks for the NFL remains to be seen. Lanning reportedly turned down the coveted Alabama job in order to stay in Eugene, and made clear he has no intention of leaving.