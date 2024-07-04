32 Teams in 32 Days: Packers Can Build on Successful Start to Jordan Love Era
Welcome to 32 teams in 32 days. To get us through the offseason, we’ll be taking a closer look at every team in the NFL, in order of projected 2024 win totals. Up next: the Packers.
For the Green Bay Packers, 2024 represents a chance to prove themselves. Last season, they went 9–8 on the back of a strong second half, got into the playoffs and became the first seventh seed in NFL history to win a postseason game, demolishing the Dallas Cowboys.
Now, after a close loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round, Green Bay has reason to believe it’s worthy of contender status. Jordan Love is coming off a 4,000-yard season, the weapons are all a year older and Matt LaFleur is one of the league’s best coaches.
The Packers aren’t without their questions, but with LaFleur and Love leading a talented roster, they have ample upside.
Biggest gamble this offseason: Not adding another cornerback
While the team’s front four is excellent, Green Bay has questions at both the second and third levels of the defense. Perhaps no question is more important than on the boundary, where Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes are being heavily relied upon.
Stokes’s fifth-year option was declined this offseason largely because he’s only played 12 of a possible 34 regular-season games over the past two seasons. If he’s injured again, the depth behind him is suspect.
As for Alexander, he’s an All-Pro talent but also a player who was suspended for a game by the team last season after making himself a captain without the coaching staff’s consent. Alexander has also been beaten up some, missing 23 games over the past three years.
Toughest stretch of the season: Weeks 11 to 15
The Packers will play a tough slate, which obviously includes six games in the NFC North, but they also drew the NFC West and a revitalized AFC South.
However, the most challenging span could come starting in November out of their bye week. Green Bay will travel south to play the Chicago Bears before hosting the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in consecutive weeks, including Miami on a Thursday night.
Then, it’ll be the Detroit Lions at Ford Field before going to the Pacific Northwest for a tilt with the Seattle Seahawks.
If the Packers can navigate that five-game jaunt at 3–2 or better, it would be a huge win.
Breakout player to watch: WR Jayden Reed
If the Packers are going to become a great team, they’ll need a continued ascendance from Reed.
As a second-round rookie out of Michigan State, Reed caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns, leading Green Bay in all categories. Now, with expectations raised, the Packers will look for Reed to approach if not eclipse the 1,000-yard mark.
In 2023, Reed posted just one 100-yard game, doing so in Week 18 against the Bears. Additionally, he had only four catches for 35 yards total in two playoff games. He’ll need to be a bit more consistent, especially in big moments, for the Packers to take the next step.
Best-case scenario: LaFleur and Love lead the way to contention
Green Bay has enough going for it that a deep playoff run is within reason. The combination of LaFleur and Love is chief among those positive factors.
Last season, Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. Surrounded by largely the same offense, along with the addition of running back Josh Jacobs, Love could improve further. The wild card here is Christian Watson, who in 2023 played only nine games while dealing with a nagging hamstring issue.
If Love continues ascending, the Packers could have a top-tier offense to go with a defense no longer run by coordinator Joe Barry. Instead, it’s Jeff Hafley, who comes over from Boston College, where he was head coach. Under Hafley, Green Bay should be more aggressive in its coverage schemes, along with a 4–3 front.
All told, the Packers have the talent and enough new faces to make a move.
Worst-case scenario: The weaponry isn’t enough and the defense falters
Love is a legitimate answer for Green Bay under center. But he might not have enough on the perimeter, despite a significant investment the past two years in young receivers and tight ends.
Last year, the combination of Romeo Doubs, Reed and Watson was supposed to be a core to build off. And while in theory that’s the case, Watson has been banged up and Doubs has proven a capable player, but isn’t yet a star in the making.
Meanwhile, defensively, Hafley will bring in a better game plan than Barry but is also asking the unit to make a massive change in scheme and tenor. The adjustments will take time. The concern is how long, and once the defense is settled, how big of a jump can be made?
If those answers aren’t good, Green Bay could miss the playoffs in the tough NFC North.
Head coach-quarterback tandem ranking
No. 5: LaFleur (5) and Love (8)
After being a mystery for the first three years of his career, Love took center stage in Green Bay as the starter in 2023. The former Utah State star threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns, leading Green Bay to the divisional round, where they almost beat the 49ers. As for LaFleur, his 56–27 record, including four playoff appearances in five seasons, speaks for itself.
Fantasy pick: TE Luke Musgrave
Musgrave is part of a Packers passing attack loaded with talent, which could hurt his level of consistent production. Still, he did show some flashes of potential as a rookie, and Green Bay has always liked to use the tight end in its offense. Tucker Kraft is also in the mix and could usurp Musgrave, but I’m betting on the latter to keep the top spot. He’ll be worth a late-round pick. —Michael Fabiano
Best bet: Love to win MVP (+1400) at BetMGM
According to oddsmakers, Love is the NFC quarterback most likely to win MVP. His odds improved from +1600 at opening to +1400 now. Love also has the third-most tickets at 7.7% and a 10.5% share of the handle (money), according to sources at BetMGM. It’s a lotto ticket that could be worth pulling. —Jennifer Piacenti
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.