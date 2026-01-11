Packers vs. Bears: Live Scores and Updates From NFC Wild-Card Round Matchup
It's an NFC North tilt in Chicago between longtime rivals.
The Bears and Packers first squared off over 100 years ago, but Saturday night's meeting at Soldier Field will carry a little extra meaning.
This marks just the third time Chicago and Green Bay have played against one another in the playoffs. The two teams split the regular season series, with the Packers winning in Week 14 and the Bears pulling off a stunner with an overtime win in Week 16. With snow in the forecast for Saturday and the stakes ratcheted up, we have all th emakings for a must-watch matchup.
Packers vs. Bears Wild-Card Round
