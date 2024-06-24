Packers Select New President to Succeed Mark Murphy in 2025
After almost two decades with president Mark Murphy in charge, the Green Bay Packers will be under new management in 2025.
Packers chief operating officer and general counsel Ed Policy has been named the team's chairman, president and CEO effective for the '25 season, the team announced Monday. The move followed a successful vote by Green Bay's board of directors.
"Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports," Murphy said in a team statement. "Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success."
Because the Packers are owned by Green Bay collectively—an arrangement unique in American sports—the team has no true owner. Policy, however, will serve as Green Bay's emissary to the league's owning class.
Policy, a graduate of Notre Dame and Stanford, has worked in football for more than two decades. He has served in various leadership roles with the Arena Football League, the NFL and the Packers.
Under Murphy's 16-year stewardship, Green Bay has compiled an impressive 162-95-2 record with a Super Bowl championship in 2010.