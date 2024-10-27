Packers' Jordan Love Suffers Injury vs. Jaguars, Replaced by Malik Willis
Jordan Love is out again.
On Sunday during a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Green Bay Packers quarterback had to be pulled from the game. Love appeared to suffer a leg injury during the first quarter, which the team eventually announced was a groin injury. He limped for several series before being replaced by backup Malik Willis in the third quarter.
This appears to be the play he was injured on.
He went into the medical tent but returned to the game.
He never looked healthy after that.
Eventually after this sequence he was pulled for good.
Prior to pulling Love, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told Fox that his quarterback "can't really move" so he would have to adjust the playcalling. Yeah, I'd say being able to move is a pretty important part of playing football.
Willis led Green Bay to wins in Week 2 and Week 3, so he can get the job done. The 5-2 Packers likely feel they can survive against the 2-5 Jaguars without Love.