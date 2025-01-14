Packers' Matt LaFleur Identifies One Area Where Jordan Love Can Improve for 2025
Jordan Love has some work to do if he wants to be an elite quarterback.
The Green Bay Packers saw their season end sooner than they would have liked after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round of the playoffs. On Tuesday during his end-of-the-season press conference, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said he'd like Love to become more of a vocal leader.
"They all respect him, but I think, when things aren’t quite right, I think he can voice that as well,” LaFleur said. "When guys aren’t quite doing what they’re supposed to be doing, and he’s one of the guys to talk to about that. I just think it means more when it comes from your quarterback than it does from me or one of our other coaches."
Love and the Packers went 11–6 this season, playing in an extremely tough NFC North. They were handled by the Eagles 22–10 in the wild card round but overall had a successful season. Love was in his second year as the team's starting quarterback but dealt with knee and groin injuries that hindered him.
The 26-year-old finished the 2024 season completing 63.1% of his passes for 3,389 yards, with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He ranked 12th in the NFL in passer rating (96.7) but was fifth in QBR (69.5).
Love signed a four-year, $220 million extension last offseason and is firmly entrenched as Green Bay's franchise quarterback. He'll need to continue taking steps forward if the Packers want to compete for championships.