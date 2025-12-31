Packers Sign Former NFL Starting QB With Jordan Love, Malik Willis Ailing
The Packers have already clinched the seventh spot in the NFC playoffs so their regular-season finale Sunday against the Vikings doesn't have anything on the line. But they are dealing with some injuries at the quarterback position and made a move Wednesday to add depth at the position before Week 18.
With Jordan Love still recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 16 against the Bears and Malik Willis dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in last Saturday's loss to the Ravens, the Packers are signing Desmond Ridder to their practice squad, according to a report by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Ridder was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Falcons. He started 17 games in his two years with Atlanta and then appeared in six games (and one start) with the Raiders last season. He has spent this season with the Vikings, both on their active roster and on their practice squad. Ridder has not played in a game yet this year.
Ridder starred at the University of Cincinnati in college and was expected to be a solid starting quarterback in the NFL but he has struggled at the professional level.
Clayton Tune is the Packers' third-string QB and saw some action against the Ravens due to Willis' shoulder injury. He completed 1-of-4 passes for eight yards and threw an interception.
The Packers will be going on the road in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Love should be back for that, but Green Bay might need a little bit of help at QB in Minnesota on Sunday.