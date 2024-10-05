Packers Suspend Romeo Doubs Amid Report of His Unhappiness With Role in Offense
Doubs is reportedly unhappy with his role in the Packers offense.
The Green Bay Packers on Saturday announced a one-game suspension of wide receiver Romeo Doubs for "conduct detrimental to the team."
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the following in a statement.
"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Gutekunst said. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action.
"While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."
More to come on this developing story.
