SI

Packers Suspend Romeo Doubs Amid Report of His Unhappiness With Role in Offense

Doubs is reportedly unhappy with his role in the Packers offense.

Tim Capurso

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch and runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) makes a catch and runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Green Bay Packers on Saturday announced a one-game suspension of wide receiver Romeo Doubs for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said the following in a statement.

"Unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to suspend Romeo for this week's game," Gutekunst said. "His decisions and actions during the week negatively impacted the team and required us to take this action.

"While we are certainly disappointed, we are confident that we will be able to move forward in a positive manner. Romeo is a valuable member of our team and we look forward to welcoming him back next week."

More to come on this developing story.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NFL