Packers Practice Updates: Key Addition to Injury Report on Frigid Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It was cold in Green Bay on Thursday, just like it will be cold for Sunday’s Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears showdown on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

When the team exited the Don Hutson to go out for the start of practice around noon, it was sunny and 11 degrees. That won’t be too far off Sunday’s weather, with the predicted high of 20 certain to drop quickly once the sun sets less than an hour after the 3:25 p.m. kickoff.

“I think it’s critical,” coach Matt LaFleur said of practicing outside. “Our ability to get outside and get on the grass, I think that’s crucial. I think it’s more of an advantage when the other team can’t practice in it. It’s negligible this week. It doesn’t really matter because Chicago is in the same environment. But I do think it’s critical because everything feels just a little bit different. You got to get used to that.”

Four players did not go out for the start of practice on Thursday. One player was added to that list, nickel Javon Bullard. He was limited participation on Wednesday with an ankle injury.

If he can’t play against the Bears, the Packers obviously would have to adjust in the secondary. One option would be inserting Nate Hobbs into the slot. Signed in free agency, that’s where he spent most of his four seasons with the Raiders.

With the Packers, Hobbs started the season as a perimeter cornerback before losing playing time and, ultimately, the job to Carrington Valentine.

Hobbs has missed the last four games with a knee injury but returned to practice this week. He was limited on Wednesday.

“He’s made a lot of progress,” LaFleur said on Wednesday. “Hopefully, we can ramp him up and we’ll see where he’s at by the end of the week.”

The other option would be to move Keisean Nixon from the corner to the slot in passing situations and play Kamal Hadden at cornerback.

No Bullard today or Van Ness, Savion Williams or Wyatt. Also no wrap on Love’s thumb. pic.twitter.com/co46033sjw — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 4, 2025

Not practicing for a second consecutive day were defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Savion Williams (foot) and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Van Ness seems poised to be inactive for the seventh time in eight games. Williams, the team’s primary kickoff returner, was inactive last week against Detroit. Wyatt will be placed on injured reserve this week, presumably on Saturday, when the Packers could activate receiver Jayden Reed from injured reserve.

Karl Brooks, who was inactive for the win at the Giants, played only four snaps against Minnesota and was inactive against the Lions, practiced for a second consecutive day. If healthy, he will replace injured Wyatt in the lineup for the rest of the season.

“I think Karl is hard on himself, which is a great quality to have,” LaFleur said. “Most great players that I’ve ever been around are critical of themselves and always think that there’s room for improvement, and that keeps you going. The work he puts in, you see it on a daily basis, whether he can physically do it or he’s just mentally locked in. We’re going to need him to play big down the stretch.”

Of the players who were inactive for Thursday’s win at Detroit, Brooks, Hobbs, receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) and linebacker Quay Walker (neck) practiced for a second consecutive day.

A key matchup for the game will be Packers quarterback Jordan Love, the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his four-touchdown game at Detroit, against Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright, the NFC Defensive Player of Month, who had a takeaway in every game in November and is tied for second in the league with five interceptions.

Love isn’t just the Player of the Week. He is the team’s nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year.

We had to enlist some heavy hitters for this announcement pic.twitter.com/TJtqta6DQk — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 4, 2025

“First of all, I think he’s a tremendous human being,” LaFleur said. “He was definitely raised the right way. He has a great support system with his family. But I also think to watch his development from a young guy coming in here to the man he is today, it’s really cool to be a part of that journey and to watch him grow.

“For him to embrace what it means to be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers and what he does for the community and how he helps a lot of kids and people in the community, in general. It’s been really cool to watch.”

The team’s new defensive tackle, Jordon Riley, practiced again as he gets acclimated to his new surroundings.

“He is a big man,” LaFleur said. “He’s a big man. That was evident. He’s got a good energy about himself just in my interactions with him.

“I thought he went out there and did a pretty good job yesterday. Obviously, he’s had some years of experience under his belt so I think the learning curve will be a little bit quicker for him, but I know he’s meeting extra with our D-line coaches and hopefully we can get him up to speed in case we need him.”

The teams will release updated injury reports after their Thursday practices. For now, here are their injury reports from Wednesday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Limited participation: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), DE Barryn Sorrell (ankle), RT Zach Tom (back), LB Quay Walker (neck), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder).

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), RB Kyle Monangai (ankle), WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip).

Limited: LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring).

Full: DT Andrew Billings (concussion), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), DL Dominique Robinson (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (elbow).

