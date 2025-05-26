Aaron Rodgers Addresses Future with Packers, Dirtiest Player
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While it looks increasingly likely Aaron Rodgers will lead the Pittsburgh Steelers into a primetime showdown against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 26, Rodgers has considered his long-term future with the Packers, the team for which he won four NFL MVPs and one Super Bowl MVP.
During an appearance on the Ya Neva Know podcast with his friend, rapper Mike Stud, which was held live in Austin, Texas, Rodgers was asked by a fan whether he’d sign a ceremonial contract to retire with the Packers.
“You know, I’ve thought about that and I don’t understand what the reason for that is,” Rodgers replied at about 1:11 into the podcast. “At the same time, I grew up a Niner fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, came back and retired as a Niner. So, I understand the cool thing about it, but if I didn’t do it, would that make a difference in how I’m viewed in the Packers’ eyes?”
While Brett Favre was filled with animosity toward the Packers by the time they traded him to the Jets in 2008, there are no such hard feelings between Rodgers and the Packers.
“When I retire, in four years I’m going to go into the Packer Hall of Fame,” he said. “May or may not get my number retired – whether they do or not, that’s fine. But in four years, I’ll be in the Packer Hall of Fame. There’s a lot of love from me and how I feel about the team. If I do or if I don’t, I don’t think it should make a difference. I’m not sure yet. If they approach me about it, I probably would.”
The same fan asked him about the Packers, finally, drafting a receiver in the first round. Last month, Matthew Golden became the team’s first No. 1 pick at the position since 2002.
“In my 19 years there, we picked four offensive players in the first round – counting myself in ‘05,” Rodgers said, mentioning offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga in 2010, Derek Sherrod in 2011 and Jordan Love in 2020.
“I didn’t throw a touchdown to a first-round pick until Big Dog, Marcedes Lewis,” Rodgers continued of the tight end who was drafted by the Jaguars. There were no hard feelings, though.
“People maybe forget how many great second-round receivers that we had,” Rodgers said in mentioning Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams in the second round and James Jones in the third round. “So, we picked a lot of great players in the second round that I would say really panned out.”
Later, a Bears fan who was “born and raised in Chicago” encouraged Rodgers to retire. Rodgers humorously interjected.
“The best thing about Bears fans is, every year, ‘This is our year. This is our year. We added this guy and that guy, and we’ve got a new coach from Detroit. Oh, man. Look out.’ Packers fans, we know that.”
Another fan asked if he’d consider signing with the Saints.
“No,” Rodgers said. “I’m too old. I don’t want to live in Louisiana. Sorry.”
Later, Rodgers was asked if he’d ever sign with the rival Bears – the team he famously owned.
“No, but I believe there’s a team that might play in Chicago this year on a road trip,” Rodgers said. The Steelers will play at the Bears on Nov. 23. “Not sure. I’ll have to check it out. I love Chicago – way more than they love me. It’s been a great relationship – all one way.”
Another fan asked Rodgers who was the best player he played against and the most feared player.
Rodgers called Charles Woodson the best player. “He transformed the game. … He was a menace at practice because he’d be out there lulling you to sleep and you’d be throwing a couple picks to him all the time.”
For Part 2 of the question, Rodgers said, “it’s hard to admit you’re scared of somebody” but named former Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.
“Anytime we played the Lions, you had to watch out,” Rodgers said. “One of the dirtiest players in the history of the NFL.”