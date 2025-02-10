All Defense for Packers in Athletic’s Three-Round NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – A high-traits, upside-based first-round pick for the Green Bay Packers?
That sounds about right.
In a new three-round NFL Mock Draft for The Athletic following Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Packers selected Georgia edge defender Mykel Williams.
Williams played three seasons for the Bulldogs. He had 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2022, 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2023 and 5.0 sacks and nine tackles for losses in 2024.
“On traits alone, Williams is a top-10 player in this class — a raw, less-proven version of former No. 1 pick Travon Walker,” The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner wrote. “But Williams is a long-term investment who’ll require plenty of coaching. Green Bay could handle that task, and the reward might be terrific.”
Williams was the seventh overall pick in Dane Brugler’s first mock of the season for The Athletic.
“Williams has a rare blend of power, athleticism and length. His 2024 Texas tape alone might be enough for him to be drafted this high.”
Williams is the No. 16 overall prospect, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, who noted he played through an ankle injury for most of the season.
He is the No. 18 prospect at Pro Football Focus, where his pass-rush win rate was a little above average and he graded highly as a run defender.
“It’s been extremely frustrating dealing with it, especially when it first happened,” Williams said after a two-sack game against Texas. “But I try not to let it get to me now and just think of how can I get better from it, or how can I grow, how can this help me, how can this make me better as a player and a person.”
For the Packers, he’d join former first-round picks Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness – also traits-based picks for the edge – as well as Kingsley Enagbare and Brenton Cox.
In the second round, the Packers addressed their huge need at cornerback with Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston, who led the SEC with five interceptions and two pick-sixes in 2023 but settled for only one interception and five passes defensed in seven games in 2024.
Hairston, who measured 5-foot-11 1/4 at the Senior Bowl, is Jeremiah’s No. 45 prospect.
“Hairston offers an enticing blend of movement skills and production,” Jeremiah concluded, calling him a cornerback with “ideal play speed and fluidity.”
He is PFF’s No. 76 prospect. It charged him with 12 completions in 22 targets in 2024. He goes by the nickname “Mad Max.”
“It’s my personality on the field,” he said via Steelers Depot at the Senior Bowl. “My coach gave me it when I was younger, and now that NIL’s a thing, I just kind of took off with it. That’s my personality on the field. I’m Mad Max.
The third-round pick stuck with the defense (sort of) with Ole Miss defensive tackle J.J. Pegues. After two years at Auburn, he had 3.5 sacks in each of his three seasons with the Rebels. In 2024, he had a career-high 14 tackles for losses – almost matching his 15 from his first four seasons.
The No. 111 prospect at PFF, he was well above average in pass-rush win rate and run stops.
He measured 6-foot-2 1/8 and 323 pounds at the East-West Shrine Game.
Now, the sort-of part: Pegues can double as a short-yardage runner. He carried 21 times for 79 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
“He's so awesome,” quarterback Jaxson Dart said after Pegues’ two-touchdown game against South Carolina. “He's the only defensive tackle who can move like that in the whole country. He could honestly play tight end for us, too. He's a special talent.”
The Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings added playmaking defenders with their first-round picks. Click here for the full mock draft.