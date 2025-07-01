All-NFC North Team: Where Does Josh Jacobs Rank at Running Back?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFC North has a potentially elite group of quarterbacks. There’s no “potential” involved with the division’s running backs. Led by Jahmyr Gibbs and Josh Jacobs, they are among the best in the NFL.
Gibbs, the Detroit Lions’ big-play running back, and Jacobs, the dynamo that powers the Green Bay Packers’ offense, are the first-team selections on our all-NFC North team.
Our NFC North beat writers were asked to rank their top five running backs. Gibbs got all four first-place votes and Jacobs got all four second-place votes. Minnesota’s Aaron Jones and Detroit’s David Montgomery tied for third, with each receiving two third-place votes and two fourth-place votes. Jordan Mason, who the Vikings acquired from the 49ers, swept the fifth-place votes.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions
The 12th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft finished fifth in the NFL with 1,412 rushing yards, tied for first with 16 rushing touchdowns and first outright with 20 total touchdowns.
Looking beyond the basics: Of 46 running backs with 100-plus carries, Gibbs ranked third with 5.65 yards per carry, fifth with 63 forced missed tackles, 12th with 3.34 yards after contact per carry and tied for first with 25 carries of 15-plus yards, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gibbs benefited from Detroit’s powerhouse offensive line, the fast track of Ford Field and the overall superiority of the Lions’ offensive attack. It’s the perfect storm for Gibbs, who at the 2023 Scouting Combine ran his 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds.
“Heading into his third NFL season, there’s still room for Gibbs to grow as a pass-catcher, and as such he can become an even bigger piece of the offensive attack,” Lions On SI’s John Maakaron said. “With the pairing of him and David Montgomery, the Lions have done a good job of balancing each back's workload to keep both healthy.
Josh Jacobs, Packers
Jacobs is coming off a superb season. After a dismal final season with the Raiders in 2023, Jacobs signed with the Packers in free agency and finished sixth in the NFL with 1,329 rushing yards and third with 15 rushing touchdowns.
By the simple numbers, Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs’ season was leaps-and-bounds better. Gibbs rushed for 83 more yards than Jacobs on 51 fewer carries. However, as was the case with NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley, Jacobs was practically playing a different sport than Gibbs. Jacobs gained 1,039 yards after contact, or 78.2 percent of his total. Gibbs rushed for 834 yards after contact, or 59.1 percent of his total.
Jacobs redefined Green Bay’s offense. The Packers had been a pass-first unit throughout coach Matt LaFleur’s tenure and even dating back to Mike McCarthy and even Mike Holmgren. Not anymore. The Packers had the third-highest run percentage in the league, happy to let Jacobs grind away for 4 or 5 yards at a crack to keep the team in fortuitous third-down situations. Seemingly impervious to the wear and tear from an accumulation of hits, he was always for another carry.
This offseason, the Packers signed guard Aaron Banks in free agency. The hope is the combination of Banks at left guard and Elgton Jenkins moving from left guard to center will not only provide a firmer pocket for quarterback Jordan Love but create more easy yards for Jacobs.
Bill Huber’s Ballot
The vote: 1, Jahmyr Gibbs; 2, Josh Jacobs; 3, Aaron Jones; 4, David Montgomery; 5, Jordan Mason.
Why?: I struggled with Gibbs vs. Jacobs. On the one hand, I love big plays. To state the obvious, it’s easier to score a touchdown on a drive featuring a 20-yard play rather than four plays of 5 yards apiece. That’s a nod toward Gibbs, who had 25 runs of 15-plus yards compared to 11 for Jacobs.
On the other hand, how can you not admire Jacobs’ running style? How many times did he get the ball, have to change direction at or behind the line of scrimmage, and yet still find 3, 4 or 5 yards? The Packers would have been doomed without him.
The decision to give Gibbs the No. 1 vote came down to two things. One, Gibbs had 16 more receptions for 175 more yards. Two, Gibbs had one fumble while Jacobs had four.
I had Jones at No. 3, followed by Montgomery at No. 4 and Mason at No. 5. Jones turned 30 last season yet set career highs with 255 rushes and 1,138 rushing yards and just missed his career high with 1,546 total yards.
The creation of a Jones-Mason pairing is “arguably the most underrated upgrade” the Vikings made this offseason, Vikings On SI’s Joe Nelson said. Jones has “high-end ability” as a rusher and receiver while Mason trailed only Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in average rushing yards over expectation last season.
Voting was done by Bill Huber of Packers On SI, John Maakaron of Lions On SI, Gene Chamberlain, Bears On SI and Joe Nelson, Vikings On SI.