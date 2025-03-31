All-Trades NFL Mock Drafts Present Interesting Scenarios for Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mock drafts are make-believe. Creating trades for mock drafts are even more make-believe.
ESPN.com’s Bill Barnwell’s new mock draft has every first-round pick traded. For the Green Bay Packers, he came up with two scenarios that are worth considering, no matter how fictional.
First, he had the Packers trading up to No. 19 in a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The trade: Green Bay’s pick at No. 23 and its choices in the third round (No. 87) and sixth round (No. 198) for No. 19 and the Bucs’ fourth-round pick (No. 121).
“Moving up four spots with the Bucs would put the Packers ahead of the Broncos and Chargers, both of whom could be looking toward receiving options,” Barnwell wrote. “Speedy wideout Matthew Golden (Texas) would give Green Bay the sort of downfield threat it doesn't have outside of (Christian) Watson.”
The Packers have considerable questions at receiver after a disappointing 2024 season. Plus, Watson is out following last year’s torn ACL. Moreover, Watson and Romeo Doubs will be free agents next offseason and Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks will be free agents the following offseason.
Could Doubs be worth $20 million per year? Or Reed $30 million?
“The alternative would be to keep cycling draft picks at receiver,” Barnwell wrote.
Interestingly, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter listed a Packers-Buccaneers deal as one of six “win-win” draft trades. The Packers send their first- and third-picks to Tampa for its first- and fifth-round selections.
“To secure one of this year’s top CBs (Jahdae Barron), WRs (Emeka Egbuka, Matthew Golden) or edge defenders (Donovan Ezeiruaku, Mike Green, Shemar Stewart, Mykel Williams) – whomever from their wish list is still available at No. 19 overall – the Pack put in a call to their former NFC Central rival to climb up a few rungs on the first-round ladder.”
Fox’s Ralph Vacchiano also had an all-trade mock. Using the same logic of vaulting ahead of other receiver-needy teams, he had the Packers move up to No. 20 in a trade with Denver to select Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka.
“Egbuka has the potential to be a No. 1 receiver in the NFL; at the very least, the 6-1, 202-pounder would be an upgrade for the Pack at No. 2,” he wrote. “But they clearly need help, and they needed to move up here to get ahead of the Steelers (at 21) and Chargers (at 22), both of whom could be eyeing receivers, too.”
Back to Barnwell, he presented an option where the Packers would trade back. There’s a lot of merit to this idea. Green Bay has needs at receiver, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, defensive end and cornerback. That’s five positions but only three picks in the first three rounds.
In this proposal, the Packers moved back from No. 23 to No. 31 in a trade with the Chiefs and picked up a pick in the third round (No. 95) and a fifth-round pick in 2026.
The Tennessean also had an all-trades mock. In this, Green Bay sent No. 23 of the first round and No. 159 of the fifth round to the Eagles for No. 32 of the first round along with additional picks in the second round (No. 64) and fourth round (No. 134). That would give Green Bay six selections in the first four rounds.
At No. 32, the Packers selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston.
Hairston is the fastest player in this year’s draft. He led the SEC with five interceptions in 2023. He had one pick in seven games in 2024. At 5-foot-11 1/4 and 193 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.28 seconds.
“I played wide receiver growing up,” he told The Draft Network before the season. “That’s where the ball skills come from. It definitely helped with that. I feel like I can catch any ball thrown my way just like a receiver can.
“I have great instincts for the position, as well. I trust what I see. That comes from my preparation. Being able to study and really break down film, all of that allows me to play fast and free with an edge.”