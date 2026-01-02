SI

Jordan Love, Wife Expecting First Baby Together This Offseason

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expecting his first child with his wife Ronika Stone.
On top of clearing the concussion protocol on Thursday, Packers quarterback Jordan Love had even more exciting news shared the same day. Love and his wife Ronika Stone Love announced they are expecting their first child together.

The couple married back in June 2025, and now will become a family of three in the new year. Ronika shared the thrilling news on Instagram on Thursday with a clever caption: “New year, new addition.”

Baby Love is expected in springtime, so when the quarterback is on his offseason.

The carousel of photos Ronika posted included a picture of them holding up a baby onesie of Love’s No. 10 Packers jersey. He’ll have a new fan on the sidelines in the 2026 season.

Love isn’t the only NFL quarterback expecting a baby this offseason—Bills star Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld recently announced their pregnancy.

The Packers’ season isn’t over yet. Green Bay locked up the No. 7 NFC playoff seed to potentially set up an NFC North showdown in the wild-card round of the playoffs against the Bears, who currently hold the No. 2 seed. Love missed the Packers’ last contest, and he will be benched for the season finale against the Vikings this weekend so he’s ready to go for the playoffs.

