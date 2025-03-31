At NFL Owners Meetings, Packers ‘Absolutely’ Could Keep Jaire Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst on Monday said it “absolutely” is a possibility that cornerback Jaire Alexander could return to the team in 2025.
“Obviously, a very, very good player for us,” Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla. “We have some time here to kind of figure that out, see what’s best for him and for the organization.”
Is it possible that Alexander, who was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 but is coming off a couple dismal, injury-plagued seasons, could return in 2025?
“It could be a possibility, absolutely. We’re in the middle of that right now,” Gutekunst replied.
To be sure, Gutekunst’s comments could be nothing more than an effort to convince a team to trade for Alexander rather than get him for free once he’s released.
However, it’s also a growing realization that Alexander is the team’s best cornerback and that most of the cornerbacks who could be options for the Packers with the 23rd pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft have injury questions, as well.
In 2024, Alexander gave up a completion rate of 47.6 percent, according to Sports Info Solutions. That’s much better than Green Bay’s primary corners last season, with Keisean Nixon at 60.9 percent and Carrington Valentine at 63.2 percent.
However, he suffered a knee injury during the final defensive snap of the midseason win at Jacksonville. After two weeks off – he was inactive for the home loss to the Lions and then had the bye week – Alexander returned to action and lasted 10 snaps in the win at Chicago.
While he practiced frequently, he didn’t play the rest of the season. Ultimately, he opted for season-ending surgery.
When the season ended, it seemed obvious that both sides needed a fresh start. As players gathered their belongings at the end of season, Alexander said he had “nothing good to say” in turning down an interview request. Teammate Keisean Nixon openly called himself the team’s “CB1.”
A few days later, Gutekunst said it was “really, really frustrating” that Alexander had missed so much time.
With significant questions at cornerback, the Packers did make one move in free agency, signing Nate Hobbs to a four-year, $48 million contract. Hobbs allowed a 42.9 percent completion rate with the Raiders in 2024, according to SIS, but has missed 15 games the past three seasons due to injuries.
The draft class of perimeter cornerbacks is solid but barely played in 2024:
Michigan’s Will Johnson, the top prospect not named Travis Hunter, played in only six games due to turf toe. He intended to test and go through drills at Michigan’s pro day but couldn’t do that because of a hamstring injury.
Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston played in only seven games due to a shoulder injury. The fastest player in this year’s draft intercepted five passes in 2023 but one in 2024.
East Carolina’s Shavon Revel played in only three games due to a torn ACL and won’t be ready until training camp.
Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison played in only seven games due to hip surgery and didn’t test at the Combine. He had nine interceptions his first two seasons but none in 2024.
Plus, Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas ran his 40 in 4.58 seconds, Cal’s Nohl Williams ran his 40 in 4.50 and Iowa State’s Darien Porter is a 24-year-old who barely played until he was a sixth-year senior.
So, with that as a backdrop, it’s possible Gutekunst really is considering rolling the dice with Alexander, who is due a base salary of $16.15 million in 2025. Alexander, who is healthy following surgery, was not due a roster bonus at the start of the league-year and the Packers don’t need additional cap space, so there’s been no pressure to make a decision.
“I think that would be nice [to make a final decision before the draft],” Gutekunst said, “but I don’t think you can say that for sure, but I think it would be helpful.”
Alexander signed a four-year, $84 million contract extension in May 2022, and he was superb with a career-high five interceptions. But he played in only seven games in 2023 – injuries sidelined him for nine games and he served a one-game suspension – and seven games again in 2024.
Alexander received $30 million guaranteed as part of the extension. He’s played 30 games since signing.
“We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he's not going to be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment,” Gutekunst said. “So, we'll see where it goes but, again, working with him [agent John Thornton] weekly and trying to figure out what’s best for both Jaire and the Packers.”