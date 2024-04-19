Packer Central

Packers Trade Back, Draft Tackle in NFL.com Seven-Round Mock Draft

The Green Bay Packers went offensive tackle, linebacker and safety with their first three picks and gained an additional third-round choice in Chad Reuter’s seven-round mock draft.

Bill Huber

Washington Huskies offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten
Washington Huskies offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, who were knocked out of the NFL playoffs yet again by the San Francisco 49ers, traded their first-round pick to the 49ers in Chad Reuter’s seven-round mock draft at NFL.com.

In the mock, the Packers moved back from No. 25 of the first round to No. 31 and picked up an additional first-round pick. At No. 31, the Packers selected Washington right tackle Roger Rosengarten. The 49ers took Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 25, and the Packers missed out on Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean and Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton by moving back six spots.

Rosengarten showed big-time athleticism at the Scouting Combine and did not allow a sack as Michael Penix’s blind-side protector. He has short-ish arms at 33 1/2 inches and needs to get stronger.

“Rosengarten is smart and uses all the tricks in his bag to make up for his lack of fluidity … but he might be too slow-footed to stay in front of NFL rushers,” noted NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein as part of his scouting report.

The second-round choices were used on Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace at No. 41 and Georgia safety Javon Bullard at No. 58. Wallace was the second linebacker (behind Junior Colson) and Bullard was the second safety (behind Jaden Hicks).

Wallace had a predraft visit with the Packers.

“I’d say I’m very athletic and fast,” he told The Draft Network after being picked for the Senior Bowl. “I have great sideline-to-sideline speed. I’m among the most athletic linebacker prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. 

Bullard had two interceptions and allowed zero touchdown in 2023, when he played mostly free safety. In 2022, he played mostly in the slot. A high-quality player, he might not be an ideal fit alongside Xavier McKinney but the versatility makes sense.

The first-round trade gave the Packers three picks late in the third round. The choices: Oregon defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus at No. 88, Auburn cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett at No. 91 and Connecticut guard Christian Haynes at No. 91. Dorlus was one of the top interior rushers in the nation in 2023, Pritchett is a 40-game starter who allowed just 12-of-26 completions in 2023 and Haynes allowed one sack the last two seasons.

Texas Tech’s athletic defensive end, Myles Cole, was the choice in the fourth. He’d be the new No. 4 behind Rashan Gary, Preston Smith and Lukas Van Ness as Kingsley Enagbare recovers from a torn ACL.

Kentucky running back Ray Davis, who had big seasons at three schools, was the pick in the fifth round. He also had a predraft visit.

A receiver, punter, center and quarterback rounded out the draft. The quarterback, BYU’s Kedon Slovis, failed to build upon his early success at USC but he’s got some enticing tools as a thrower and runner.

