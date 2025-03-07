DK Metcalf to Packers? Latest News Means Big Change in Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo, the Green Bay Packers have “interest” in DK Metcalf, the star receiver who has requested a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Speaking on The Daily Puck Drop podcast on Thursday, Garofolo mentioned the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers and the Packers as three potential suitors.
The Raiders are coached by Pete Carroll, who was Metcalf’s coach with the Seahawks from 2019 through 2023.
“There’s no question. The Raiders are a million percent in the running,” Garofolo said.
New Panthers coach David Canales was Seattle’s quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator with Metcalf from 2019 through 2022.
Garofolo was less definitive on the Packers’ interest.
“I’m sure that there’s interest there, as well,” is all he said about Green Bay.
DraftKings Sportsbook updated its next-team odds for Metcalf, with the Packers moving from +1600 to +1000. By implied probability, Green Bay went from a 5.88 percent chance to acquire Metcalf to 9.09 percent.
Latest DraftKings Next-Team Odds for DK Metcalf
DraftKings Sportsbook posted updated odds. Here are the front-runners:
Seattle Seahawks: +240 (from +300).
Los Angeles Chargers: +300 (unchanged).
New England Patriots: +350 (unchanged).
Las Vegas Raiders: +800 (from +700).
Pittsburgh Steelers: +1000 (from +1200).
Green Bay Packers: +1000 (from +1600).
Denver Broncos: +1200
New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears: +1400
Carolina Panthers: +1600
FanDuel Canada Next-Team Odds for DK Metcalf
FanDuel Canada debuted next-team odds for Metcalf. Here are the front-runners.
Seattle Seahawks: +240
Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders: +570
New England Patriots: +610
Green Bay Packers: +980
Pittsburgh Steelers: +1120
New York Giants, Denver Broncos: +1200
Los Angeles Chargers: +1260
Metcalf caught 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024. Had he not missed two games due to injury, he would have posted his third consecutive 1,000-yard season. Still, he joined Randy Moss as the only receivers in NFL history with 900-plus yards and five-plus touchdowns in each of his first six seasons.
Metcalf will turn 28 in December, so he’s got plenty of good years ahead of him. So, why are the Seahawks expected to trade him?
“There’s been a lot of [drama] with DK,” Garofolo said. “There have been some moments along the way. If the guy is that good, you’ll put up with anything and you’ll pay him anything. If he fits in that much with your culture, you’ll do whatever it takes to make it work. …
“Wide receivers come with a lot of this stuff but he’s not the worst offender in these areas. Not even close. You’ve got teams that are willing to take him.”
Metcalf will be entering his final season under contact. Rather than pay him a monster contract – probably $30-plus million per season – Seattle probably will take advantage of the fact that Metcalf would be the No. 1 receiver available, whether it’s a trade, free agency or the draft.
“It’s time to get a new deal. … It’s time to pay him. The next team is going to have to pay him,” Garofolo said.
The Eagles sent first- and third-round draft picks to the Tennessee Titans to acquire receiver AJ Brown. The Seahawks reportedly are seeking the same package. They likely won’t get it, though. The Raiders own the sixth pick of the draft and the Panthers own the eighth pick. They almost certainly aren’t going to trade away a top-10 pick.
The Packers, on the other hand, are picking 23rd. If Carroll and the Raiders, for example, opt to send their second-round pick to Seattle for Metcalf, that’s the 37th overall pick. Thus, the Packers would have to offer more than just their second-round pick, which is No. 54.
Perhaps because the Packers are interested in Metcalf, they are a slightly smaller favorite to re-sign Davante Adams.
Latest DraftKings Next-Team Odds for Davante Adams
Here are the front-runners.
Green Bay Packers: +200 (from +190).
Los Angeles Chargers: +450 (unchanged).
New York Giants: +500 (from +850).
San Francisco 49ers: +600 (from +650).
Los Angeles Rams: +800 (from +750).
Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots: +1200 (from +1000).
The Giants are moving up because of the potential for Aaron Rodgers to sign with the Giants – they are the betting favorites – and Adams to join him in a package deal.
