East-West Shrine Bowl Breaks Down Six Packers Rookies

#Packers got a massive, unique, high-upside DL talent in Georgia’s Warren Brinson.



With rare size (6’5, 315) and explosiveness (31 inch vert, 9’7 broad jump, both 80th+ percentile), Brinson’s combination made him a can’t miss when watching Georgia and @ShrineBowl film.



