Fastest Receiver in NFL Draft Having Predraft Visit with Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Texas’ Matthew Golden, the fastest receiver at this year’s Scouting Combine, flew into Green Bay on Thursday for a predraft visit with the Packers, according to his Instagram.
In the midst of a solid senior season, Golden burst onto the scene when he caught eight passes for 162 yards against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game and seven passes for 149 yards and one touchdown in the College Football Playoffs against Arizona State.
He then sprinted into the first round when he ran his 40 in 4.29 seconds at the Scouting Combine.
The Packers have shown considerable interest in Golden throughout the draft process. They met with him formally at the Combine and general manager Brian Gutekunst attended Texas’ pro day. Now, Golden is coming to Green Bay for the coaches to get a more in-depth look at the player who could become the team’s first first-round receiver since Javon Walker in 2002.
Asked at the Scouting Combine what makes him a quarterback’s “best friend,” he said, “Being a reliable target. Whenever you need that clutch play, I’m going to be there. I’m can make any play that’s coming toward me, and being on the same page with the quarterback at the right time.”
The Packers have a need for speed at receiver. When Christian Watson missed Week 17 against Minnesota with a knee injury, most of Week 18 against Chicago because of a torn ACL and the playoff loss to the Eagles because of the ACL, the Packers went 0-3.
While Watson didn’t put up big stats, this is noteworthy: Green Bay’s passing game was 1.27 yards better when he was on the field vs. when he was out, and the run game was 0.35 yards better. Simply put, defenses had to be aware of him at all times, which created opportunities for other players.
While Golden, who measured 5-foot-11 at the Combine, doesn’t have Watson’s size, his elite speed makes him a threat on every play.
At Texas last season, he caught 13-of-22 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. The 59.1 percent catch rate ranked second in the class among receivers who were targeted at least 12 times.
“The one-on-one routes to the boundary, I can get open to the boundary,” he said. “I can change my tempo, my speeds and be able to snap down and comeback to the quarterback. I can stretch the field vertically. I also like to be in the run game. I take a lot of pride in blocking.”
Golden isn’t just a one-trick pony, though. He averaged a solid 5.2 yards after the catch per catch, with a lot more upside because of his speed. While not tall, he caught 11-of-18 contested-catch opportunities (61.1 percent). He dropped four passes, according to Pro Football Focus, and three, according to Sports Info Solutions.
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah ranks Golden as the No. 1 receiver in the draft class, citing his speed, polish and run-after-catch ability.
In discussing Golden and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka before the Combine, Jeremiah said: “I’ve become kind of obsessed with receivers with the thought and keeping an eye out for guys who are grounded through the catch, guys who really trust their hands and run through the ball.
“I just put more importance on that. You just see the really great receivers in the NFL have that trait, that quality, that confidence in their hands and allows them to do so much after the catch as well. Both those guys are grounded through the catch, tough, smart, instinctive players.”
Golden spent his first two seasons at Houston, where he caught 38 passes both seasons. With the Longhorns, he caught 58 passes for 987 yards (17.0 average) and nine touchdowns. As a part-time kickoff returner, he averaged 25.8 yards per runback for his career and had two touchdowns in 2023.
“You earn trust with consistency and time,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said in January. “I think there's a level of consistency in Matthew’s game that he’s earned a lot of trust from myself and Quinn (Ewers) that, in a lot of critical moments, it’s easy to try to find him because you know he’s going to be in the right spot, you know he’s going to be competitively tough and make those plays.”
Golden lined up in the slot about one-fourth of the time in 2024. His ability to track the ball, play with toughness and make something happen after the catch should give him a chance to be an instant-impact player.
“You can move me anywhere,” he said. “I can get open at any phase, at any level. Just understanding the game and seeing whatever the team wants me to do. I’m reliable on special teams, also, so I feel I can change the game in any way.”