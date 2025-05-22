Former Agent Makes Dollars and Sense Out of Packers’ Quay Walker Decision
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ decisions to trigger the fifth-year option for defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt but decline it for linebacker Quay Walker were driven by finances more than performances.
For Walker, the first of the team’s first-round picks in 2022, the option would have been worth a fully guaranteed $14.751 million. That figure is based on Walker meeting playing-time thresholds but not earning Pro Bowl honors. Under those criteria, according to OverTheCap.com, the figure is calculated by the “average of the third- to 20th-highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons.”
For Wyatt, the second of the first-round picks in 2022, the option is worth $12.938 million. That is the lowest figure for the position because Wyatt didn’t hit playing-time thresholds and was not a Pro Bowler. So, rather than the average of the third- through 20th-highest salaries at the position, it’s the third- through 25th-highest salaries.
What’s interesting is how the option numbers are generated for Walker. In determining that figure, the NFL lumps 3-4 outside linebackers in with traditional, off-the-ball linebackers. The pass-rushing linebackers, such as Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, drive up the price for off-the-ball linebackers like Walker.
And that position is not valued relative to other positions.
CBS Sports’ Joel Corry, a former NFL agent, laid out how off-the-ball linebacker has become “the most underrated position” in terms of pay.
This week, 49ers star Fred Warner became the first off-the-ball linebacker to surpass $20 million per season, with his three-year, $63 million deal working out to $21.0 million per season. It was noteworthy only because it took so long.
Over the past five years, Corry noted, the salary cap has jumped by 40.87 percent, surging from $198.2 million in 2020 to $279.2 million for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, the No. 1 spot among off-the-ball linebackers has increased only 16.67 percent during that same span.
That’s the lowest rate of increase of any position. Compare that to cornerback, with Houston’s Derek Stingley Jr.’s $30.0 million extension almost doubling Xavien Howard’s $15.05 million from five years ago, or receiver, with Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase’s $40.25 million extension an 83.0 percent increase over Julio Jones’ $22.0 million from five years ago.
“Another big difference from 2019 is that (Bobby) Wagner's extension made him the league's sixth-highest-paid defensive player,” Corry wrote. “For Warner’s extension to do the same, he would have needed to sign for more than $28.25 million per year. At $21 million per year, Warner is tied with Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander and Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson as the NFL's 30th-highest-paid defensive player.”
In 2023, former Ravens first-round pick Patrick Queen earned second-team All-Pro honors. As a free agent, he signed with the Steelers for $13.67 million per season. That’s less than Kwon Alexander’s market-setting contract way back in 2019. Because the 3-4 outside linebackers are considered linebackers, Walker’s option would have been worth more than Queen’s average.
Put another way, only six linebackers are making more per season than the fifth-year option. Wyatt’s option, by contrast, has him outside the top 25 among defensive tackles.
Regardless, as general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the season and before the draft, Walker is a big part of the team’s plans beyond 2025, when his contract is set to expire, and 2026, which would have been his option season.
“I think it was just starting to get more comfortable in the scheme,” linebackers coach Sean Duggan, who was the assistant at the position last year, said of Walker last week. “The more you do certain things, you’re going to get better at it. You’re going to start to anticipate plays instead of reacting to plays.
“So, I think he’s going to be more comfortable just because every time now is the second or third time he’s heard something. And then just playing with confidence, going out there knowing what you’re doing. Now, you’re kind of looking at the offense, kind of seeing, all right, they’re in this formation. All right, I’m expecting this, so I can play a step faster. So confidence and just being comfortable in the scheme.”