Game-By-Game Look at Packers’ Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2024 NFL schedule has been revealed. The Green Bay Packers will kick off the season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles and have a November bye before a critical gauntlet of games against the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions
From key additions and subtractions to team outlooks, here’s what you need to know about every opponent.
Note: All times are Central. Most of the game dates and times are subject to change due to flexible scheduling.
1. Brazil: Philadelphia Eagles
Date/Time/TV: Friday, Sept. 6. 7:15 p.m. Peacock.
2023: 11-6, second place in NFC East. Lost at Buccaneers in wild card game.
Key additions: RB Saquon Barkley, OT Mekhi Becton, WR Parris Campbell, DB Cooper DeJean, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Edge Bryce Huff, CB Quinyon Mitchell, QB Kenny Pickett, WR DeVante Parker, LB Devin White.
Key subtractions: S Kevin Byard, DT Fletcher Cox, C Jason Kelce, QB Marcus Mariota, Edge Haason Reddick, RB Boston Scott, RB D’Andre Swift.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +1400 at FanDuel Sportsbook (seventh). The Packers are +1900 (10th).
Looking ahead: The Eagles are 13-4 at home the last two years, so the Packers have to be thrilled to fly to Brazil rather than to Philadelphia. The Eagles were 10-1 last season before faltering down the stretch. What a test for new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley; his predecessor, Joe Barry, had his defense destroyed at Philadelphia in 2022. Jalen Hurts was NFL MVP runner-up in 2022, but his interception total soared from six to 15 last year. Receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and tight end Dallas Goedert are a premier trio. It will be fascinating to track the seasons of Packers running back Josh Jacobs and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who were the big fish in free agency. It also will be interesting to track the career of Cooper DeJean.
2. Home: Indianapolis Colts
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Sept. 15. Noon. Fox.
2023: 9-8, third place in AFC South.
Key additions: QB Joe Flacco, Edge Laiatu Latu.
Key subtractions: RB Zach Moss, QB Gardner Minshew II.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +5500 (22nd).
Looking ahead: The Colts were one dropped pass from making it to the playoffs last year, even though first-round quarterback Anthony Richardson missed most of the season due to injury. Richardson is back, and so is star running back Jonathan Taylor, who has played in only 21 of a possible 34 games the last two seasons. The last time he was healthy, he led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021. Receiver Michael Pittman caught 109 passes for 1,152 yards last year. Linebacker Zaire Franklin was second in the NFL with 179 tackles. Samson Ebukam, Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner and Dayo Odeyingbo combined for 34 sacks.
3. Away: Tennessee Titans
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Sept. 22. Noon. Fox.
2023: 6-11, last place in AFC South.
Key additions: WR Calvin Ridley, WR Tyler Boyd, CB , C Lloyd Cushenberry, OT JC Latham, RB Tony Pollard, CB Chidobe Awuzie.
Key subtractions: DT Denico Autry, RB Derrick Henry, CB Kristian Fulton, LB Azeez Al-Shaair.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +13000 (28th).
Looking ahead: It’s a new era in Tennessee with Brian Callahan replacing Mike Vrabel as coach and Tony Pollard replacing Derrick Henry at running back. The Titans finished 30th in scoring in 2022 and 28th in 2023, so they’ll be counting on second-year quarterback Will Levis to take a dramatic step forward after going 3-6 with an 84.2 passer rating as a rookie. The additions of Ridley, who caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards in Jacksonville last year, and Tyler Boyd, who had 6,000 receiving yards in eight years with the Bengals, to join former All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins (75 catches for 1,057 yards) should help. The Packers finished next-to-last in the NFL with seven interceptions last year. The Titans had only six but added L’Jarius Sneed and Chidobe Awuzie.
4. Home: Minnesota Vikings
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Sept. 29. Noon. CBS.
2023: 7-10, third place in NFC North.
Key additions: LB Blake Cashman, QB Sam Darnold, Edge Jonathan Greenard, RB Aaron Jones, QB J.J. McCarthy, DT Jerry Tillery, Edge Dallas Turner, Edge Andrew Van Ginkel.
Key subtractions: QB Kirk Cousins, Edge Marcus Davenport, QB Joshua Dobbs, LB Jordan Hicks, Edge Danielle Hunter, K Greg Joseph, DT Dean Lowry, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, Edge D.J. Wonnum.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +8000 (23rd).
Looking ahead: Will this be the Aaron Jones Revenge Game? With 5,940 rushing yards from 2017 through 2023, Jones ranks third in franchise history behind Ahman Green and Hall of Famer Jim Taylor. His 5.0-yard average ranks among the best in NFL history. The Packers released him at the start of free agency, though, and, like so many other former Packers, he signed with the division rival. Said running backs coach Ben Sirmans: “Wished him well and, obviously, we talked about seeing each other twice a year, and I jokingly said to him: ‘We aren’t going to get the Dallas treatment, are we?’ He was like, ‘Well, Coach, you know …’ It was one of those deals.”
5. Away: Los Angeles Rams
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Oct. 6. 3:25 p.m. CBS.
2023: 10-7, second place in NFC West. Lost at Lions in wild-card round.
Key additions: RB Blake Corum, S Kamren Curl, DT Braden Fiske, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OG Jonah Jackson, TE Colby Parkinson, Edge Jared Verse, CB Tre’Davious White, CB Darious Williams.
Key subtractions: DT Aaron Donald, S Jordan Fuller, OL Coleman Shelton, QB Carson Wentz.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +3200 (14th).
Looking ahead: At full-strength, the Rams offense could be elite. Matthew Stafford threw for almost 4,000 yards despite missing two games. After winning the NFL’s receiving Triple Crown with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, Cooper Kupp missed five games last year and eight in 2022. However, receiver Puka Nakua (105 catches, 1,486 yards) and running back Kyren Williams (1,144 rushing yards, 5.0 average, 12 touchdowns) were unexpected stars. The offense had better be good because the defense suffered an enormous loss when Aaron Donald retired. In 10 seasons, Donald had 111 sacks. They’ll hope former Florida State teammates Jared Verse and Braden Fiske, the team’s top two picks, can pick up some of the slack.
6. Home: Arizona Cardinals
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Oct. 13. Noon. Fox.
2023: 4-13, last place in NFC West.
Key additions: OL Isaiah Adams, RB Trey Benson, WR Marvin Harrison Jr., DT Justin Jones, CB Max Melton, CB Sean Murphy-Bunting, DT Bilal Nichols, QB Desmond Ridder, Edge Darius Robinson, OT Jonah Williams.
Key subtractions: WR Marquise Brown, OT D.J. Humphries, WR Rondale Moore, CB Antonio Hamilton.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +8000 (23rd).
Looking ahead: With quarterback Kyler Murray’s career headed the wrong way – he’s played in only 19 games the last two seasons with a passer rating of about 88 – the Cardinals drafted the premier receiver in this year’s class, Marvin Harrison Jr. With running backs James Conner (1,040 yards, 5.0 average in 2023) and rookie Trey Benson, Harrison and tight end Trey McBride (81 receptions, 825 yards in 2023), the offense could be strong. The Cards also drafted defensive end Darius Robinson in the first round, cornerback Max Melton (the brother of Packers receiver Bo Melton) in the second round and cornerback Elijah Jones (who starred under Jeff Hafley at Boston College) in the third round.
7. Home: Houston Texans
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Oct. 20. Noon. CBS.
2023: 10-7, first place in AFC South. Lost at Ravens in divisional round.
Key additions: Edge Danielle Hunter, WR Stefon Diggs, OT Blake Fisher, RB Joe Mixon, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, DT Denico Autry.
Key subtractions: LB Blake Cashman, DT Maliek Collins, Edge Jonathan Greenard, DT Sheldon Rankins.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +1600 (ninth).
Looking ahead: What a difference a coach and quarterback can make. From 2020 through 2022, the Texans went 11-39-1. In 2023, with first-year coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans went 10-7 and destroyed the Browns in the playoffs. Stroud had an excellent rookie season with 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns vs. only five interceptions, and a 100.8 rating. This offseason, the Texans added two proven veterans, receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon, to the offense. With Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell, Stroud has one of the best receiver trios in the league. Meanwhile, the defense finished second with 3.51 yards allowed per carry and added Danielle Hunter, who finished fifth with 16.5 sacks.
8. Away: Jacksonville Jaguars
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Oct. 27. Noon. Fox.
2023: 9-8, second place in AFC South.
Key additions: C Mitch Morse, S Darnell Savage Jr., CB Ronald Darby, DT Arik Armstead, WR Gabe Davis, WR Brian Thomas Jr., WR Devin Duvernay, QB Mac Jones.
Key subtractions: WR Calvin Ridley, K Brandon McManus, CB Darious Williams, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Foley Fatukasi.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +4500 (17th).
Looking ahead: Coming off a 9-8 season and a playoff win, the Jaguars were a chic Super Bowl pick at this time a year ago. However, the Jaguars finished 9-8 and fell short of the playoffs. Trevor Lawrence threw for 4,016 yards, running back Travis Etienne topped 1,000 rushing yards, receiver Calvin Ridley topped 1,000 receiving yards and tight end Evan Engram fell just short of 1,000 receiving yards. So, what happened? Only four teams had more giveaways than the Jaguars (30). Moving forward, Ridley signed with the Titans in free agency but the Jaguars signed Devin Duvernay and Gabe Davis and used their first-round pick on Brian Thomas Jr. The Jags also added former Packers Darnell Savage, Josiah Deguara and Ty Summers.
9. Home: Detroit Lions
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Nov. 3. 3:25 p.m. Fox.
2023: 12-5, first place in NFC North. Lost at 49ers in NFC Championship Game.
Key additions: CB Terrion Arnold, Edge Marcus Davenport, CB Carlton Davis III, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., DT D.J. Reader, CB Amik Roberton, OG Kevin Zeitler.
Key subtractions: OG Jonah Jackson, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Cameron Sutton.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +1300 (fifth).
Looking ahead: The Lions signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year contract extension worth $212 million. No doubt Packers quarterback Jordan Love and his agents were interested in that number. Goff had a couple Pro Bowl seasons with the Rams, but they traded him to Detroit to get quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Will Goff do the same for Detroit? That is the expectation. He almost got the Lions to the Super Bowl last year, falling just short in the NFC title game at San Francisco. He’s coming off back-to-back seasons of about 9,000 passing yards with 59 touchdowns vs. just 19 interceptions.
10. Bye
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Nov. 10.
Looking ahead: The Packers are 4-1 before their bye under coach Matt LaFleur. They were 4-0 until losing at Las Vegas last season. Coming out of the bye, they are 2-3, including a loss last year at Denver.
11. Away: Chicago Bears
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Nov. 17. Noon. Fox.
2023: 7-10, last place in NFC North.
Key additions: WR Keenan Allen, S Kevin Byard, WR Rome Odunze, TE Gerald Everett, S Jonathan Owens, OL Coleman Shelton, RB D’Andre Swift, QB Caleb Williams.
Key subtractions: QB Justin Fields, DT Justin Jones, WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +4000 (16th).
Looking ahead: It’s the Caleb Williams Show in Chicago, with GM Ryan Poles building quite the supporting cast to help the No. 1 overall pick to instant success. In his debut season, D.J. Moore caught 96 passes for 1,364 yards. Chicago added veteran Keenan Allen (108 catches, 1,243 yards) and Rome Odunze (ninth overall pick). Along with tight end Cole Kmet (73 receptions, 719 yards), Wiliams will have no shortage of passing-game weapons. The running game will be bolstered by D’Andre Swift, who rushed for 1,049 yards for the Eagles last year. Defensively, the Bears ranked first in interception percentage but last in sack percentage.
12. Home: San Francisco 49ers
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Nov. 24. 3:25 p.m. Fox.
2023: 12-5, first place in NFC West. They beat the Packers in the divisional round and the Lions for the NFC Championship before losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Key additions: DT Maliek Collins, LB De’Vondre Campbell, QB Joshua Dobbs, Edge Leonard Floyd, CB Renardo Green, Edge Yetur Gross-Matos, WR Ricky Pearsall.
Key subtractions: QB Sam Darnold, Edge Clelin Ferrell, Edge Randy Gregory, DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, Edge Chase Young.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +550 (first).
Looking ahead: The Packers’ arch nemesis will come to Lambeau Field. Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers bounced Matt LaFleur’s Packers from the playoffs three of the last five years, including 24-21 in last year’s divisional round. The 49ers are the Super Bowl favorites behind Brock Purdy, who led the NFL in passer rating, Christian McCaffrey, who led the league in rushing, and a defense that finished third in scoring and first in interceptions. Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are as good as it gets. Defensively, the Niners ditched one former Packers linebacker (Oren Burks) for another (De’Vondre Campbell). Fred Warner is coming off a season of 132 tackles, four interceptions and four forced fumbles.
13. Home: Miami Dolphins
Date/Time/TV: Thursday, Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving). 7:20 p.m. NBC.
2023: 11-6, second place in AFC East. Lost at Chiefs in wild-card round.
Key additions: LB Jordyn Brooks, Edge Chop Robinson, S Jordan Poyer, TE Jonnu Smith, WR Odell Beckham Jr.
Key departures: LB Andrew Van Ginkel, CB Xavien Howard, G Robert Hunt, LB Jerome Baker, S Brandon Jones, DT Christian Wilkins.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +2300 (11th).
Looking ahead: The Dolphins’ game plan is to score as many points as possible. Last year, Miami finished first in total offense and second in scoring. On a per-play basis, it was first in rushing and second in passing. So, what did the Dolphins do? They signed receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is no longer an elite player, but he doesn’t have to be with Tyreek Hill (119 receptions, 1,799 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Jaylen Waddle (72 receptions, 1,014 yards).Plus, running backs Raheem Mostert (1,012 yards, 4.8 average, 18 touchdowns) and De’Von Achane (800 yards, 7.8 average, eight touchdowns) ran wild. Will they stop anyone after losing premier defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in free agency?
14. Away: Detroit Lions
Date/Time/TV: Thursday, Dec. 5. 7:15 p.m. Prime Video.
2023: 12-5, first place in NFC North. Lost at 49ers in NFC Championship Game.
Key additions: CB Terrion Arnold, Edge Marcus Davenport, CB Carlton Davis III, CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., DT D.J. Reader, CB Amik Robertson, OG Kevin Zeitler.
Key subtractions: OG Jonah Jackson, WR Josh Reynolds, CB Cameron Sutton.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +1300 (fifth).
Looking ahead: On Thanksgiving, the Packers rolled into Detroit and upset the Lions 29-22. Jordan Love threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 125.5. To hold off the Packers in the NFC North and take the next step, the Lions clearly needed to upgrade their cornerback corps. And they did in dramatic fashion. After trading for Carlton Davis and signing Amik Robertson, they used their first-round pick on Terrion Arnold and their second-round pick on Ennis Rakestraw. Voila, a defense that ranked third in yards allowed per rushing attempt but 30th in yards allowed per passing attempt should be fixed.
15. Away: Seattle Seahawks
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Dec. 15. 7:20 p.m. NBC.
2023: 9-8, third place in NFC West.
Key additions: LB Jerome Baker, LB Tyrel Dodson, C Nick Harris, OG Christian Haynes, QB Sam Howell, S Rayshawn Jenkins, DT Byron Murphy II, OG Laken Tomlinson.
Key subtractions: S Jamal Adams, LB Jordyn Brooks, C Evan Brown, LB Devin Bush, TE Will Dissly, OG Damien Lewis, QB Drew Lock, TE Colby Parkinson, LB Bobby Wagner.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +7500 (21st).
Looking ahead: New coach Mike Macdonald inherited a team that has finished with a winning record 11 of the past 12 years. Quarterback Geno Smith, receivers D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back Kenneth Walker should be better than last year’s No. 17 ranking in points. Smith needs to bounce back after his passer rating went from 100.9 to 92.1. He’ll have to, because the defense could be a work in progress after losing linebackers Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks in free agency. Wagner led the NFL with 183 tackles last year; combined, they had 294 tackles, eight sacks and 19 tackles for losses. Even with their production, Seattle ranked 30th in total defense and on third down.
16. Home: New Orleans Saints
Date/Time/TV: Monday, Dec. 23. 7:15 p.m., ESPN.
2023: 9-8, second place in NFC South.
Key additions: OL Taliese Fuaga, LB Willie Gay Jr., CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, QB Spencer Rattler, WR Cedrick Wilson Jr., Edge Chase Young.
Key subtractions: S Marcus Maye, OG Andrus Peat, WR Michael Thomas, QB Jameis Winston.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +8000 (23rd).
Looking ahead: It’s back-to-back visits to Lambeau for the Saints, who lost 18-17 in Week 3. Year 1 under Derek Carr was a disappointment. While he completed 68.4 percent of his passes and fashioned a passer rating of 97.7, the Saints had to win four of their last five games to squeak past .500. Receiver Chris Olave (87 catches, 1,123 yards, five touchdowns) will have to carry the passing game. Running back Alvin Kamara caught 75 passes but averaged just 6.2 yards; Jamaal Williams averaged only 2.9 yards per carry. The defense is no joke, though, ranking eighth in points allowed. The Saints were third in turnovers (plus-11).
17. Away: Minnesota Vikings
Date/Time/TV: Sunday, Dec. 29. Noon. Fox.
2023: 7-10, third place in NFC North.
Key additions: LB Blake Cashman, QB Sam Darnold, Edge Jonathan Greenard, RB Aaron Jones, QB J.J. McCarthy, DT Jerry Tillery, Edge Dallas Turner, Edge Andrew Van Ginkel.
Key subtractions: QB Kirk Cousins, Edge Marcus Davenport, QB Joshua Dobbs, LB Jordan Hicks, Edge Danielle Hunter, K Greg Joseph, DT Dean Lowry, RB Alexander Mattison, WR K.J. Osborn, Edge D.J. Wonnum.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +8000 (23rd).
Looking ahead: The Vikings went all-in on Kirk Cousins in 2018. In 2024, they let him sign with the Atlanta Falcons and used their first-round pick on J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to the national championship. Whoever wins the quarterback battle between McCarthy vs. veteran Sam Darnold will get to throw passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson and hand the ball to Aaron Jones. What a luxury. A mediocre defense should be better with the additions of Blake Cashman (104 tackles with Texans), Jonathan Greenard (12.5 sacks with Texans), Andrew Van Ginkel (six sacks with Dolphins) and Dallas Turner (first-round pick). The Vikings went just 2-6 at home last year, including a New Year’s Eve spanking courtesy of the Packers.
18. Home: Chicago Bears
Date/Time/TV: Jan. 4 or 5, date, time and TV are TBA
2023: 7-10, last place in NFC North.
Key additions: WR Keenan Allen, S Kevin Byard, WR Rome Odunze, TE Gerald Everett, S Jonathan Owens, OL Coleman Shelton, RB D’Andre Swift, QB Caleb Williams.
Key subtractions: QB Justin Fields, DT Justin Jones, WR Equanimeous St. Brown.
Super Bowl odds (ranked): +4000 (16th).
Looking ahead: In his debut season as Green Bay’s quarterback, Jordan Love threw for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns. That’s better than any quarterback in the 105-year history of the Bears. Enter No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, the great hope for a franchise that hasn’t finished over .500 since winning the division in 2018. That’s also the last time the Bears beat the Packers. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur is 10-0 against the Bears. GM Ryan Poles has done an excellent job building a supporting cast around Williams. If Williams is the real deal, the NFC North is going to get very interesting.