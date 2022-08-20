Five Disappointing Performances from Packers-Saints

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have been bullish on the potential of tight end Tyler Davis.

“I think we might have something there,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after a draft in which he did not fortify the tight end group.

Speaking on Aug. 10, Gutekunst again talked about Davis, who transitioned from quarterback to tight end at Connecticut.

“Certainly, he can run. You guys have seen him out there. He’s got really good speed,” Gutekunst said. “He was a position conversion and that takes time. We had been through that with Bobby [Robert Tonyan]. It’s hard to be patient sometimes with those guys to get to the other side of it, but I think if you do – you know he was a quarterback that turned wide receiver that turned tight end. So, smart kid that can really run. He’s still very raw in some ways with the position, but I think you see him consistently make plays and he’s got the kind of speed that I think defenses need to take notice of.”

The only thing to take notice of through two preseason games are two massive blunders. Last week at San Francisco, his red-zone drop turned into an interception and potential 14-point swing on the scoreboard. And in Friday night’s victory over the Saints, Davis’ fumble just moments after Micah Abernathy’s big-time interception also produced a potential 14-point swing.

In 24 snaps against New Orleans, he had one catch for 7 yards that resulted in the turnover and one offensive holding that wiped out a 17-yard completion.

If the 53-man roster were being picked today, Gutekunst would have quite a dilemma. Davis does have a skill-set that’s worth developing. And with Tonyan coming off a torn ACL and perhaps not ready for 40 snaps per game, Davis is the only player capable of filling that particular niche in the offense. But turnovers lose games. You’d never play a running back with two lost fumbles in two games. What’s the difference at tight end?

