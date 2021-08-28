Live Updates: Buffalo Bills vs. Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is the starting quarterback but coach Matt LaFleur will keep 31 players on the sideline for Saturday's preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have Jordan Love at quarterback for Saturday’s preseason game while the Buffalo Bills will start MVP candidate Josh Allen. Follow along all day for updates.

31 Players Inactive

Coach Matt LaFleur placed 31 players on his did-not-dress list, meaning 49 players will be available for the game.

By position, they are:

Quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

Running back: Aaron Jones.

Receiver: Allen Lazard, Davante Adams, Randall Cobb, Equanimeous St. Brown (injury), Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Juwann Winfree (injury).

Tight end: Robert Tonyan, Marcedes Lewis.

Offensive line: David Bakhtiari (injured), Elgton Jenkins, Billy Turner, Dennis Kelly (injured).

Defensive line: Kenny Clark, Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster (injured), Kingsley Keke.

Outside linebacker: Za’Darius Smith (injured), Rashan Gary, Preston Smith.

Inside linebacker: Krys Barnes, De’Vondre Campbell, Ty Summers (injured).

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Eric Stokes (injured), Chandon Sullivan.

Safety: Darnell Savage, Adrian Amos, Vernon Scott (injured).

As LaFleur said earlier in the week, Love will be the starting quarterback and play at least the first half. During the Packers Radio Network pregame show, LaFleur said Love had a "good week" of practice after missing a week with an injured throwing shoulder and will play "about a half" against a Buffalo defense that will feature many of its starters.

Of note, St. Brown (vs. Malik Taylor and Reggie Begelton) and Lancaster (vs. Jack Heflin) missed Thursday’s practice due to injuries and won’t play in this game.

NFL teams must cut their roster to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"There’s always guys in that last preseason game that end up making the team because of what they did in the last preseason game," general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Sunday. "I think this preseason, our young guys have had a ton of opportunity. They’ve gotten a ton of snaps, and this game in Buffalo next week is going to be very, very important and they’re going to get a lot of snaps. So, sometimes you never know where that’s going to come from. Maybe that’s on special teams, maybe that’s somewhere else, but there’s always guys in that last preseason game that make a name for themselves."