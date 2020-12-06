NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Eagles Inactives: Za’Darius Smith, Ervin Are Active

Receiver Tavon Austin, who was signed this week, is among Green Bay's five inactives.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Tavon Austin’s Green Bay Packers debut will have to wait at least another week.

Austin, the fleet-footed receiver/returner the Packers added this week, is among five inactives for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

What’s notable for the Packers is who is active. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and running back/returner Tyler Ervin (ribs), who were questionable on Friday’s injury report, are active. Ervin missed the last two games while Smith was added to the injury report this week.

RELATED: Linsley to IR, Two Players Elevated

“I’m not overly concerned about it but it’s something (he’s) been battling through all season,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday’s practice but before listing Smith as questionable. “Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.”

Smith is fifth in the NFL in sacks (nine), quarterback hits (20) and forced fumbles (three).

Also active is inside linebacker Krys Barnes. He had missed the previous three games while on the COVID-19 list but was questionable with a calf.

Green Bay’s inactives are the newly added duo of Austin and defensive lineman Anthony Rush, rookie quarterback Jordan Love and rookie outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, and cornerback Josh Jackson. Jackson suffered a concussion against Indianapolis and will miss a second consecutive game. However, Jackson was not given an injury designation on Friday’s injury report.

Philadelphia’s inactives list is void of impact players. Critically, cornerback Darius Slay, who was questionable with an injured hamstring, will be in the lineup.

