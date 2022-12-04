Watch: Highlights From Packers’ 28-19 Victory Over Bears

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers improved to 24-5 against the Chicago Bears, Matt LaFleur improved to 8-0 and the Green Bay Packers moved past their rivals on the NFL’s all-time wins list on Sunday.

“Just really proud of our team, just the resiliency we showed,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after his team outscored the Bears 18-0 in the fourth quarter to win 28-19. “To be down 13 points, on the road, it was pretty inconsistent for a lot of the game. We always talk about complementary football and one side’s getting a takeaway and we don’t do anything with it or we go three-and-out. But our guys kept battling. They stuck together. We talk about, ‘You don’t flinch,’ and they didn’t.

“It was a great fourth quarter, just a very resilient effort. I think the atmosphere is always great here, especially you talk Packers-Bears, obviously the significance of this game. That’s a pretty cool deal for us to be the all-time winningest franchise. We found a way to win the game and that’s what it’s all about. I know it wasn’t always pretty, but our guys stuck together and we found a way.”

While Rodgers continued his ownership of the Bears, it was rookie Christian Watson who continued to reach new heights. He had a hand in all three touchdowns with a 14-yard catch for the first touchdown, a 38-yard gain for pass interference for the second touchdown and a 46-yard run for the third touchdown and clinching score.

“I think we just continue to show ourselves and show everybody what we’re truly capable of,” Watson said. “When we’re executing as well as we can, obviously we’re a really, really good football team.”

