Grading the Packers’ Draft: NC State OL Anthony Belton in Second Round
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their second-round pick on Anthony Belton. It’d be easy to see that he was picked well above his media projection and deem it a reach.
Maybe it was. Or, maybe this was general manager Brian Gutekunst noting how his offensive line was caved in by the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs and taking steps toward making sure it doesn’t happen again.
“Big Escalade,” as NC State Dantonio Burnette called him on Saturday morning, is a 336-pound former basketball player. A three-year starting offensive tackle, he’ll work at tackle and guard for the Packers.
“I think he’s got the ability to play all four positions,” Gutekunst said of the guard and tackle spots.
Paired with the addition of 325-pound Aaron Banks in free agency, it’s clear Gutekunst wants his line to be the hammer and not the nail.
“He’s a mauler in the run game,” Gutekunst added of Belton.
The Eagles are the class of the NFC, obviously, as the Super Bowl champions. They overpowered the Packers in the playoffs, especially after Green Bay had to dive into its depth after Elgton Jenkins was injured early in the game. The Lions are the class of the NFC North, obviously. Physicality is their calling card on defense, too.
With Rasheed Walker, Banks, Jenkins, Sean Rhyan, Zach Tom, Banks and Belton, the Packers have a seven-strong unit that should be able to adapt to whatever challenges are thrown at it.
“I think if you look at some of the teams, whether you’re talking about the NFC North or you’re just talking about the NFC in general as you get into the playoffs, some of the defensive fronts that you face, I think you’ve got to have guys that can hold up,” said Jon-Eric Sullivan, one of Gutekunst’s key lieutenants.
“And we look for that. We look for guys that can play big-man ball and sustain vs. power and do those kinds of things. If you don’t have that, eventually you’re going to succumb to the teams you’re going to play against powerful, big fronts, especially the deeper you go into the playoffs you’ve got to be able to handle that.”
For the short term, the question is whether the Packers would have been better off addressing the defense.
Cornerback remains an issue and Ole Miss’ Trey Amos, who a couple scouts during the predraft process said they considered a first-round player, was available. So was Shavon Revel, who might have been a first-round pick if not for a torn ACL suffered early last season. Green Bay’s depth at cornerback is perilous, unless Jaire Alexander returns. With the injury histories of Alexander and Nate Hobbs, it might be perilous even with Alexander.
Defensive tackle remains an issue, too. TJ Slaton signed with the Bengals in free agency, leaving behind only Kenny Clark (who is coming off a subpar season), Devonte Wyatt (who could be entering his final year under contract) and former Day 3 draft picks Colby Wooden and Karl Banks. Toledo’s Darius Alexander was available.
On the edge, Arkansas’ Landon Jackson and Jordan Burch would have been perfect fits stylistically, though they might not have necessarily provided a dramatic lift to the pass rush.
“I feel very good about the guys that we’ve got in the building,” Gutekunst said of a group that includes Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness. “We do need to improve with our consistency. But there were times we were pretty dominant this year rushing the passer.”
For the long term, the question is where Belton fits best on a line in which Walker, Tom and Rhyan will be playing out their rookie deals in 2025. He was a left tackle at NC State. The starter at that position the last two seasons, Walker, has far exceeded expectations as a former seventh-round pick. Morgan, last year’s first-round pick, will challenge Walker but lacks the requisite length and missed most of last season with a shoulder injury. So, can Belton play left tackle? Right tackle? Guard?
“That’ll be interesting,” Gutekunst said. “With his size and length, you certainly want to see if he can do tackle, and he has all the athletic ability to do that. I think he’s one of those guys who can fit in where he’s needed. We’ve got Jordan coming back, and we’re so excited about what he can do, and now adding Anthony, we’re just I think really excited about the growth of that entire group.”
I’d probably be a terrible general manager because I’m guilty of having win-right-now tunnel vision. Offensive line had to be addressed and Belton fits the new vision perfectly.
From that standpoint, anyone who calls the pick a “reach” is missing the boat. This might have been a questionable pick a few years ago, when the Packers were looking for athletic blockers for their zone scheme. Not anymore. If you want to run the ball down the defense’s throat or give Jordan Love a firm pocket, Belton is your guy.
The draft is about choices, especially with these premium picks, which was my reasoning in what you might call a short-sighted grade. If Belton winds up in a timeshare with Rhyan at right guard this year and the Packers are getting torched by Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson and the parade of top quarterbacks on the schedule, this pick will deserve added scrutiny.
Grade: B-minus.