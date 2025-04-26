Where Did Packers Second-Round Pick Anthony Belton Rank Among Linemen?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their second-round pick, No. 54 overall, on North Carolina Sate offensive tackle Anthony Belton on Friday.
Is No. 54 in line with the predraft projections? For what it’s worth, here’s where he was ranked by draft analysts, with longer analysis at the links.
Pro Football Focus: No. 15 offensive tackle, No. 98 overall
From PFF’s draft preview: “Belton has the length and strength to overpower defenders. He's also more explosive than most 350-pound tackles, as he can fire off the ball to find defenders at the second level or seal them off at the line of scrimmage. His raw power also gives him a good anchor in pass protection against bull rushes. Belton is still raw in a number of areas, including his punch timing, pad level and footwork. While he's an explosive athlete, he's not very quick. He has had issues with speed rushers in the past.”
The Athletic: No. 9 offensive tackle, No. 94 overall
From Dane Brugler’s The Beast: “Belton uses his size and length to keep the game on his terms, staying centered and forcing defenders to try to go through him. When he is unable to do that, his body control and footwork break down quickly, which needs to be further addressed by NFL coaching. With improved consistency, he has the tools to get on the field and contribute.”
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 118 overall
From Lance Zierlein, who had a third-round projection: “Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms. He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead. Belton has the length to shove rushers up and around the pocket but his punch timing is inconsistent and he lacks the body control to consistently respond to inside counters.”
Todd McShay: No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 88 overall
ESPN: No. 9 offensive tackle. No. 92 overall
From Steve Muench: Belton is a three-year starting left tackle who had a strong Senior Bowl. He's a massive mauler with the strength to move defenders off the ball, and he blocks relentlessly until the whistle in the run game. Belton also has some upside as a pass blocker because he's quick enough to meet speed rushers and strong enough to anchor if his feet are set. He looks to help on the line and can annihilate defenders with a powerful punch when no one comes to him.
Pro Football Network: No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 172 overall
Part of his scouting report: “With refinement, Belton has a degree of upside at tackle or guard, but he’s also not an elite athlete, nor does he have elite recalibration flexibility. Thus, he may exist more naturally in OL-friendly schemes where help is often available.”
Consensus Big Board at Mock Draft Database: No. 10 offensive tackle, No. 97 overall
