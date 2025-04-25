Grading the Packers’ Draft: Texas WR Matthew Golden
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their first-round draft pick on receiver Matthew Golden on Thursday night, a realization that the team would have a hard time competing with the NFL’s best teams with their returning receivers.
“We want to add as much talent and competition in that room as we can,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the conclusion of Round 1. “I felt really good about our room prior and, if we would’ve gone a different direction, I would’ve had no problem doing that.”
That’s the PC thing to say. The Packers ended the 2023 season believing they could overwhelm opponents with their young depth at receiver. Instead, Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL and will miss a big chunk of the season. Romeo Doubs suffered two concussions, was suspended once and is still looking for a 700-yard season. Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks combined for 18 drops; Lions quarterback Jared Goff had five passes dropped all season.
Could the returning receivers rise to the occasion and reach the expectations thrust upon them entering last season? Absolutely. Gutekunst wisely didn’t bet the season on that happening. With the Packers coming off an 11-win season but going 0-6 against the NFC’s best and almost going 0-6 against the NFC North, they must be much more efficient through the air in order for the team to “start competing for championships.”
Golden will help. He has elite speed but isn’t just a downfield threat. That should help a Packers offense that ranked a mediocre 15th on third down.
“Certainly, he’s going to be a speed threat right away, right?” Gutekunst said. “He is one of those guys that covering him from a man perspective is going to be extremely tough on teams. So, when we get to some of those third-down things where people are trying to mug us up and we need somebody to get open fast, he can do that.”
Golden spent his first two collegiate seasons at Houston. He transferred to Texas for his final season. He put up good numbers, finishing with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Down the stretch, with the Longhorns trying to make a run to the national championship game, he became their go-to player with monster games against Georgia and Arizona.
After Texas’ Peach Bowl victory over Arizona State, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian had this to say about Golden.
“You earn trust with consistency and time. I think there's a level of consistency in Matthew's game that he's earned a lot of trust from myself and Quinn (Ewers) that, in a lot of critical moments, it's easy to try to find him because you know he's going to be in the right spot, you know he's going to be competitively tough and make those plays.”
Golden will be in the same boat in Year 1 with the Packers. He’ll be the new player with high expectations. He’ll have to earn his way onto the field and earn the trust of quarterback Jordan Love.
“Being reliable, man,” Golden said. “In critical situations, I always showed up. When our back was against the wall, they could count on me to come out with a big play, and that’s something I kept doing continuously. Coming here, that’s definitely the same mindset I’m bringing – to make big plays and come out here and win games. I’m bringing that chip on my shoulder like I’ve got something to prove and putting my best foot forward.”
Gutekunst had opportunities to trade out of the first round. He stuck at No. 23, though, and got the receiver he thought fit like a glove after getting to know him during a draft visit and talking to the coaches at Texas.
“We just kind of felt this was the best thing for our football team,” Gutekunst said of picking rather than trading. “And I think the guy mattered. Certainly, the player, first and foremost, but the person matters, as well, who we bring in this locker room. And this guy’s a fit.”
Grade: A.