Grading the Packers’ Free-Agent Signing of Aaron Banks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After four so-so seasons for center Josh Myers and having run out of competent blockers in the playoff loss to the Eagles, the Green Bay Packers needed to address their offensive line in a meaningful way this offseason.
They did just that by agreeing to a four-year, $77 million contract with Aaron Banks on Day 1 of NFL free agency. It’s a staggering amount of money considering Banks’ relatively nondescript career with the San Francisco 49ers.
Of 66 guards who played at least 500 snaps in 2024, Banks was No. 32 in Pro Football Focus’ grades. That was the best mark of his career, especially as a run blocker.
People in the NFL put little stock in PFF’s grades. The data, on the other hand, is invaluable. Banks ranked 36th in pass-block efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-protecting snap. That was just ahead of right guard Sean Rhyan (39th) and former Packers guard Jon Runyan (40th).
According to Sports Info Solutions, Banks gave up one “stuff” – a tackle at or behind the line on a running play. According to league data, the 49ers’ run game was about 0.05 yards per carry better when Banks was on the field. Runs directly behind left guard averaged a fourth-ranked 5.36 yards per carry in 2024. A lot more goes into that number than just the left guard – having All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams to his left is helpful – but it’s a promising result for what Banks could bring to the Packers.
Beyond performance, a key question for Banks is his ability to get on the field and stay on the field. The best lines are the lines that stay together and build chemistry week after week. Last year, Green Bay’s starting five lined up together for all but one game.
Banks played in 13 games in 2024, missing time with a concussion sustained at Green Bay and a season-ending MCL injury. He missed a couple games in 2023 due to turf toe. After playing just five offensive snaps as a rookie, Banks played 88.3 percent of the snaps in 2022, 78.5 percent in 2023 and 71.8 percent in 2024.
Moreover, Banks is a left guard. That’s what he played at Notre Dame when he replaced Quenton Nelson and that’s what he’s played in the NFL. The Packers covet versatility, so that they opened the vault for a lineman who is not versatile is a bit odd. But, with so many other versatile blockers, it should not be an issue.
The positive is his power as a run blocker and athleticism to lead sweeps should help fuel the run game. He’s young – he’ll turn 28 just before Week 1 – and he’s got high-level experience having played in the Super Bowl a couple years ago. And he had a heck of a mentor in the legendary Williams.
“I think we saw the reason why he was a second-round pick, the reason why he was highly touted coming out of Notre Dame,” Williams said after the 2022 season. “We had Laken [Tomlinson] the first year, so he was able to sit and watch, but I think he showed why he was drafted where he was and why everyone has such high expectations for him. I think he surpassed those expectations, and this was just the first stepping stone into a very storied career that he’s going to have. He’s going to do very well.”
Hopefully for the Packers’ sake, Williams is right. Banks’ $19.25 million average ranks seventh among guards. It’s more than the Packers’ two-time Pro Bowl guard, Elgton Jenkins, who is averaging $17.0 million. General manager Brian Gutekunst has been superb in his infrequent forays into free agency. Last year, he signed a pair of established standouts, safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs. Banks is not that player.
Yet.
Grade: D-plus.