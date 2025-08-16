Inactives: Almost Every Starter Won’t Play for Packers Against Colts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It will be backups vs. starters when the Green Bay Packers play the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday’s preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
On offense, only one starter will play. That’s Sean Rhyan, who usually plays right guard but will start at center. Really, the top players who will suit up are the last two first-round picks, offensive lineman Jordan Morgan and receiver Matthew Golden.
Morgan will start at left tackle, where he’s battling incumbent starter Rasheed Walker.
“Absolutely. I think Rasheed will start us out and then Jordan Morgan will get in there, and he’ll start out at left guard and then we’ll go from there,” coach Matt LaFleur said on the pregame show. As it turns out, Walker is inactive as he works back from a groin injury.
The No. 1 line will have Morgan at left tackle, Donovan Jennings at left guard, Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and rookie Anthony Belton at right tackle.
Malik Willis will start at quarterback and play two or three series. Sean Clifford and Taylor Elgersma will finish.
On defense, no starters will play.
The Colts will play most of their starters, including their two quarterback candidates, Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
“It’s going to be great for a lot of our younger players,” LaFleur said. “I believe the Colts are going to play most of their starters. So, to see some of our guys get in there against starting-caliber NFL players is really exciting. It’s great for our evaluation process and really get to see them against some of the best competition.”
Here are the 29 players who will not play.
Quarterback: Jordan Love
Running backs: Josh Jacobs
Receivers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Savion Williams, Romeo Doubs.
“I just want to see those guys go in and do work and improve on what we’ve done to this point. I think that’s a pretty reasonable expectation,” LaFleur said of the young receivers who will play.
Tight ends: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave
Offensive line: RT Zach Tom, LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks, C Elgton Jenkins, G John Williams
Defensive ends: Collin Oliver, Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness.
Defensive tackles: Devonte Wyatt, Kenny Clark
Linebackers: Quay Walker, Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie
Safeties: Javon Bullard, Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Zayne Anderson.
Cornerbacks: Nate Hobbs, Carrington Valentine, Keisean Nixon
Talking to Packers play-by-play voice Wayne Larrivee on The Packers Radio Network’s pregame show, LaFleur said his team had “a lot of good work” and had an injury-free day during Thursday’s joint practice.
It was “exactly what we were looking for,” he said.
It was a big day by the defense but a rough day for his injury-depleted offense.
“I think both defenses had the upper hand on the day,” LaFleur said. “I think our defense really got after them. Our D-line was causing a lot of problems for their offense. That’s usually a good recipe for winning football.”
Meanwhile, the timeline for Love’s return from thumb surgery remains promising.
“From what I’ve been told is that he should be able to compete in some capacity sometime next week,” LaFleur said of Love.
The Packers are scheduled to have a traditional training camp practice on Tuesday before hosting the Seahawks in a joint practice on Thursday.