There was no underselling what was at stake. Thursday’s game for the Green Bay Packers against the Detroit Lions was massive. With a win, they had a chance at being in first place at the end of Friday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, it would put them in prime position to help them host a potential playoff game.

A loss could have them out of the NFC playoff picture altogether. Much like the first time these teams met, the Packers jumped out to a 10-0 lead highlighted by a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks.

The two teams would trade barbs for the rest of the half, and ultimately the Packers led 17-14 at halftime. As is usually the case in big games like this one, the Packers would have to win in the second half in order to win the game.

The second half was a barn burner with each team trading big plays, but the last punch was thrown by Jordan Love to Dontayvion Wicks, giving the Packers a huge 31-24 victory at Ford Field.

Here are our weekly risers and fallers from Green Bay’s massive win over the Lions, starting with their franchise quarterback.

Stock Up: QB Jordan Love

Early in the game it might have been fair to wonder if Jordan Love was going to struggle with his accuracy on the day. Love is still nursing a shoulder injury that was painful enough to force him to give up handing the ball off with his left hand.

On the Packers’ first possession, Love missed two passes that should have been completed. One would have gone to Christian Watson for a chunk play, the other might have been a touchdown to Bo Melton when Love extended the play.

From there, Love was brilliant, and so were his pass catchers. Love threw four scoring strikes to three different receivers.

He ended up throwing four touchdown passes, becoming the first Packers quarterback to do that on Thanksgiving since Brett Favre in 1994 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Quarterbacks are not paid for stats, however, they’re paid to make big plays when the game is on the line. With the ball in his hands, Love converted a massive third-and-5 to Christian Watson just before the two-minute warning.

Love’s work for the day was not done though. On fourth-and-3, Love and the offense lined up to go for a first down that would end the game. Matt LaFleur had been aggressive all game, and was trusting his quarterback to finish the Lions off.

The result was a throw under duress that found Dontayvion Wicks for a conversion that won the game.

Those are the types of plays that elite quarterbacks make. Love was an elite quarterback in Thursday’s game, and the biggest reason the Packers won.

Stock Up: Head Coach Matt LaFleur

All Gas no brakes.

That was the line that has become a bit of a punchline surrounding Matt LaFleur.

Those comments only got louder after LaFleur’s conservative approach to last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings had Green Bay’s offense stuck in neutral.

LaFleur knew that approach was not going to work against the high-powered Lions offense, and he left it all on the line.

Two times, LaFleur bypassed short field goals in the first half, attempting to score touchdowns. Usually Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness is lauded, but in Thursday’s game, it was LaFleur’s aggressiveness that was rewarded.

Both of Green Bay’s touchdowns in the first half came on fourth downs. Being aggressive in the first half is easier. The stakes are not as high.

The second half, when the stakes are at their highest, that’s a point when LaFleur has struggled in the past.

Thursday? He pushed his chips to the center of the table. Fourth-and-3 near midfield would have sealed the game for the Packers.

A punt, the conservative decision, to put the game in the hands of his defense would have been understandable with Green Bay’s pass rush led by Micah Parsons.

LaFleur was not content with that. He gave the ball to his offense and wanted to win the game on their terms. That level of aggressiveness is something that will be required during this stretch the Packers are in the midst of. It will remain more true as the playoffs lurk. Thanks to LaFleur, the Packers are in an excellent position now to make the playoffs and potentially host an NFC playoff game.

Stock Up: WR Dontayvion Wicks

The Packers led the Lions 3-0 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a dominant defensive effort. Green Bay’s offense had moved the ball on two of their three possessions, but failed to find the end zone.

On a fourth-and-2 in the red zone, Matt LaFleur passed on the opportunity to kick another field goal to make the score 6-0 and kept his offense on the field looking for a crushing blow.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks catches a pass for a touchdown against Detroit Lions safety Thomas Harper/ | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Jordan Love threw the ball up the left sideline with Dontayvion Wicks looking to run under the ball. Wicks, who struggled with drops a season ago, made a spectacular catch and was able to get both feet down in the end zone with control of the ball on a highlight-level play.

Situational football was a bugaboo for Green Bay a season ago, especially in Detroit. Playing the Lions, the masters of fourth down conversions, the Packers turned the tide early in the first half.

Wicks was not done there. A third-and-5 following a Lions touchdown ran the risk of the Packers having to give the ball back to Detroit’s offense almost immediately after the Lions had walked right down the field for a touchdown.

Instead, Love threw a seed to Wicks that he caught on a sail route in front of Amik Robertson for a big first down. The Packers would finish that drive with a touchdown pass from Jordan Love to Romeo Doubs to give them a 17-7 lead.

He caught another big pass up the seam from Jordan Love after the Lions scored a touchdown to make the score 24-21. On Thanksgiving, Wicks went back for seconds in the red zone. Jordan Love found Wicks on a play-action fake at the goal line for Wicks’ second touchdown of the day to give the Packers a 31-21 lead late in the third quarter.

Scoring two touchdowns usually would be enough, but on this day, Dontayvion Wicks saved his best for last. Jordan Love and the offense stayed on the field to go for a game-ending first down on fourth-and-3.

Love was pressured in the pocket and lofted a ball in the direction of Wicks, who made a contested catch in front of Detroit’s Brian Branch. The result was a first down, and a big win for the Packers.

Stock Up: DE Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons garners a lot of attention anywhere he goes. Last week, he arguably produced all four of the sacks the Packers had in the second half on JJ McCarthy. This week, he sacked Goff in the first half and helped force a Lions punt.

His biggest play of the game, however, came against the run. Parsons’ ability to defend the run was a question coming into the season, notably with Jerry Jones criticizing his ability to play the run after he was traded to Green Bay.

The Lions’ first possession of the second half was ended in part by Parsons combining with Isaiah McDuffie for a tackle-for-loss on fourth down to give Green Bay the ball at midfield. The fourth down stop came one play after McDuffie stopped Gibbs in the backfield to set up the ensuing fourth down.

Two plays later, Christian Watson was dancing in the end zone, giving the Packers a 24-14 lead, but it all started with Parsons and McDuffie getting them the ball.

Parsons didn’t stop there. He has been deemed Green Bay’s closer by Jeff Hafley, comparing him to former New York Yankee great Mariano Rivera earlier in the week. When the Lions’ second possession of the fourth quarter began, Parsons was on the sideline.

He did not stay there long, as a chunk play to Isaac Teslaa put the Lions in business. The next play Green Bay brought the closer in. Parsons beat Taylor Decker promptly, and sacked Jared Goff for a big loss on the play.

That might have ended the drive for all intents and purposes, but an illegal contact penalty on Keisean Nixon wiped away a third down sack from Kingsley Enagbare.

The Lions would take advantage, moving the ball deep into Green Bay territory before Parsons struck again. Devonte Wyatt bull rushed his man, and Parsons came free from his man, putting Goff on the ground for the third time.

That was a monumental sack because it was historic. Parsons became the first player in NFL history with 12 or more sacks in each of his first five seasons. He used to stand with Reggie White, now he stands alone.

Stock Up: WR Christian Watson

Micah Parsons has been the big addition that Green Bay has made on defense, and his impact has been felt on a weekly basis.

Offensively, it has been the return of Christian Watson that has given the team a boost since the end of October. Watson has been a big-play machine since being drafted by Green Bay four years ago, but this year he had not found paydirt on a deep ball from Jordan Love.

That changed two plays into the second half of Thursday’s game. Jordan Love dropped back as Aaron Banks picked up a stunt from star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, and looked for Watson to give the Packers a big boost after their defense stopped the Lions on a fourth down from midfield.

Love’s deep ball was answered by Watson for a 51-yard touchdown, and Green Bay’s three point lead swelled to 10.

On the biggest play of the game, Love called Watson’s number again. This time to convert a third-and-5 just outside of the two-minute warning. Watson was open, caught the ball, and allowed the Packers to take valuable time off the clock.

The Packers may not have a top receiver, and that might be by design. What is true, however, is that Watson has continued to be an impact player for the Packers since his return in late October. Combining his speed with Jayden Reed’s playmaking underneath when he is able to return could make the Packers’ offense more explosive.

Stock Down DE Rashan Gary

Rashan Gary’s impact in the first half of Thursday’s game was certainly felt. The problem was the impact was positive for Detroit.

With as much attention as Micah Parsons garners, Rashan Gary should be the beneficiary of those plays. Last week, he was impactful with four pressures and a pass defensed that resulted in an interception for Isaiah McDuffie.

On Thursday, he was mostly silent, and gave way to Kingsley Enagbare for the first snaps of the second half. Perhaps that is by design as Enagbare has grown into a really good run defender, but that is something that is supposed to be Gary’s calling card as well.

The reality is Gary is without a sack since the end of October since he was shut out again on Thursday. The Packers need more from the man who was supposed to form a dynamic duo with Parsons.

Stock Down CB Carrington Valentine

Big games in the NFL often come down to a couple of plays. One of those plays was late in the first half with the Lions pressed up against the clock and facing a third-and-3 from the 22 yard line.

Jared Goff changed the play at the line of scrimmage and threw a slip screen to Jameson Williams that Valentine had dead to rights for a loss that would have forced a field goal.

Instead, Valentine threw a shoulder into Williams’ legs, which Williams shook off and walked into the end zone from there.

Williams’ missed tackle was the difference between a 17-10 and 17-14 lead at halftime. That became even more pronounced with the Lions receiving the second half kickoff, Green Bay ran the risk of trailing the next time they touched the ball on a true possession for their offense.

Valentine has been solid in coverage, but his tackling has been the reason he has not been a consistent starter during his three year career.