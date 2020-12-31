NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Packers-Bears Thurs. Injury Report: Bakhtiari Added with Knee

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was limited participation with a knee injury but running back Jamaal Williams was full participation.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears each had a big-time player with a noteworthy development on Thursday’s injury report.

For the Packers, it was Pro Bowl left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was added to the injury report as limited participation due to a knee injury.

Meanwhile, running back Jamaal Williams (quad) went from limited participation to full participation and right tackle Rick Wagner went from not practicing to limited.

If Williams returns, the Packers will have a full backfield with Aaron Jones, Williams and last week’s emergence of AJ Dillon.

“It’s just a good mix-up to have all three of them out there,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said as part of the accompanying video. “You have the slasher in ‘33’. We have the all-around guy in Jamaal and then you got that pounder in AJ. It’s really good meshing and they all can catch the ball from the backfield. Want to be sure that we get those guys some touches.”

For the Bears, it was star receiver Allen Robinson, who didn’t practice because of a hamstring injury.

Out again for Chicago were cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and Buster (concussion).

“I would say they’re day-to-day, and as long as they’re not out there practicing, that’s just how our mindset is with who is out there,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. "We’ve gone through a couple weeks now of those guys (not) being out there, and that’s just where we’re at this year, whether it’s an injury or something else.”

Packers Injury Report

DNP: DT Kingsley Keke (concussion), Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Kevin King (groin), WR Allen Lazard (core/wrist), S Will Redmond (concussion), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle/thumb), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), TE Jace Sternberger (concussion/illness), RT Rick Wagner (knee).

Full: S Adrian Amos (ankle), S Darnell Savage (finger), G Simon Stepaniak (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (quad).

Bears Injury Report

Did not participate: S Deon Bush (foot), CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Buster Skrine (concussion).

Limited: TE Demetrius Harris (foot), TE Cole Kmet (shoulder), LT Charles Leno (toe), OLB Khalil Mack (shoulder), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (knee).

Full: WR DeAndre Carter (shoulder), S Tayshaun Gipson (neck), TE Jimmy Graham (rest), DT Akiem Hicks (illness), DT Bilal Nichols (finger), WR Allen Robinson (hamstring), CB Duke Shelley (knee), ILB Roquan Smith (eye/rib), ILB Danny Trevathan (rest).

