Packers-Patriots Injury Report: Alexander Doesn’t Practice

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice on Thursday, putting his availability for Sunday’s home game against the New England Patriots in at least a little doubt.

“He looked fine for what we asked him to do” on Wednesday, coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “We’ll have a better indication today.”

Alexander suffered a groin injury on the opening series of Sunday’s victory at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and played only six snaps. On Thursday, he went through the opening warm-up but did not join his teammates on the practice field.

In New England, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day, though he reportedly thinks he’s got a chance to play. If the Packers new for certain that Brian Hoyer would start at quarterback, the play-or-not-to-play decision for Alexander might be simple.

Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), tight end Marcedes Lewis (groin) and backup offensive tackle Caleb Jones (illness) were the only players to not practice for the Packers.

On Wednesday, Bakhtiari was limited participation and right tackle Elgton Jenkins did not participate. As planned, they flip-flopped that on Thursday.

Bakhtiari is coming off his second game in 90 weeks, the result of the torn ACL sustained at practice on Dec. 31, 2020. Rotating on an every-other-series basis with Yosh Nijman, Bakhtiari had a terrific debut vs. the Bucs.

“David’s a pro. He’s a perfectionist. Just ask him, he’ll tell you,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said on Thursday. “There’s a reason why he’s one of the best left tackles in this league. Of course, he wants to be perfect every play. Is he going to be? No. There are things that he wants to clean up that we want him to clean up but it’s a great start to get better and be out there and play full speed. So, very encouraging and very excited.”

Lewis typically gets Thursday off so he presumably will be good to go for Sunday.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson, who was inactive for the opener at Tampa Bay, went from limited participation on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday.

Packers-Patriots Thursday Injury Report

Packers

DNP: CB Jaire Alexander (groin), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OT Caleb Jones (illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (groin).

Limited: WR Allen Lazard (ankle), RT Elgton Jenkins (knee).

Full: RB AJ Dillon (knee), OLB Jonathan Garvin (hip), WR Christian Watson (hamstring).

Patriots

DNP: DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), QB Mac Jones (ankle), OL Yodny Cajuste (thumb).

Limited: S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin), S Kyle Dugger (knee), DL Davon Godchaux (back), LB Raekwon McMillian (thumb), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), CB Jalen Mills (hamstring), S Adrian Phillips (ribs).