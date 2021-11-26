Skip to main content
    • November 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    Packers-Rams Injury Report: Jones Practices Again

    Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday.
    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones had tears in his eyes after suffering a knee injury against Seattle.

    Whatever fears there were about a significant injury have been replaced by optimism that he could play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams after missing just one game.

    Jones practiced for the second consecutive day on Thursday. He was limited participation.

    “Aaron did a nice job out in practice,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday. “Certainly, we’re going to see how he progresses throughout the week and see where he is on Sunday.”

    With the bye coming up, the Packers might take a conservative approach with their do-it-all back. But this is a big game for NFL playoff positioning and some of a limited Jones might be better than none.

    “Just to have him out there, moving around, it’s good for everybody’s mental,” receiver Davante Adams said. “Just knowing that he’ll be back soon, if not this week. I like what I saw from him. I’m not sure what his situation is right now but he looked pretty good in some of the slower periods that we had.”

    Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and cornerback Kevin King missed a second consecutive day of practice but Adams went from limited participation to full.

    For the Rams, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd returned to practice after missing Wednesday due to the concussion sustained against San Francisco in Week 10.

    Packers Injury Report

    DNP: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), CB Kevin King (hip/knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

    Limited: OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

    Full: WR Davante Adams (ankle), DT Tyler Lancaster (thumb).

    Rams Injury Report

    Limited: CB Dont’e Deayon (thigh), OLB Leonard Floyd (concussion).

    Full: OT Andrew Whitworth (veteran rest).

