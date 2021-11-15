Source: Jones Suffers ‘Mild’ MCL Sprain

Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones will miss this week's game at Minnesota. After that, it's a home game against the Rams and a bye.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones might have feared the worst following his knee injury on Sunday but got good news on Monday morning.

According to a source, the star running back sustained a “mild MCL sprain” to his right knee late in the third quarter of the 17-0 victory over Seattle. The source said Jones could miss a game or two. The Packers will play at Minnesota on Sunday and host the Los Angeles Rams the following week before getting their Week 13 bye.

Not having Jones available for one or both games would be a blow to the Packers’ offense but it beats the alternative of not having him for what seems to be an unstoppable push to the playoffs.

Early in the fourth quarter, CBS’s sideline reporter, Tracy Wolfson, reported Jones exited the blue medical tent with “tears in his eyes” when he talked to some family members in the stands.

But it’s not an ACL injury or even a severe MCL injury, so surgery won’t be required.

In perhaps another dose of good news, outside linebacker Rashan Gary hopes to play through a hyperextended elbow by wearing a brace. According to a source, Gary did not suffer any "major damage," though he is scheduled to have an MRI on Tuesday just to be sure.

When Jones suffered a similar injury as a rookie in 2017, he missed two games. Upon his return, he got the ball just once against Tampa Bay – the game-winning 20-yard touchdown run in overtime.

On the second-to-last play of the third quarter on Sunday, Jones took a handoff to the right and was tackled by linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Jamal Adams for a gain of 6. He immediately grabbed his right knee. Jones got up and started to hop toward the sideline before going down to be examined by the trainers. While being checked, Wagner and Adams walked over toward Jones, presumably to check on the Pro Bowler.

With Jones on the sideline, AJ Dillon rushed for a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

“When he first exited the game, he looked at me and said, ‘Get the job done, finish it off!’” Dillon said. “That’s like my big brother on this team. I love him to death, so for him to believe in me, that trust, was great. Like I said, I wanted to finish it off for him and the team, and we got it done as a team.”

Green Bay (8-2) holds a commanding 3 1/2-game lead in the NFC North over Minnesota (4-5). A victory next week wouldn’t clinch the championship but it would go a long way toward wrapping up a third consecutive divisional title.

Jones has scored four touchdowns in his last three trips to Minnesota. Now, it will be up to Dillon to carry the load in the backfield.

“Yeah, that’s a big blow,” coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “It’s hard to replace a guy like that. Just everything he brings to this football team on a daily basis. Just watching him out at practice, the effort that he plays with. Here’s a guy that, he’s always the same. He’s super-consistent in his approach, his work ethic, his attitude, his energy. Yeah, you miss that when somebody’s not in the lineup. But other guys are going to have to step up, and we’re going to have to do a great job as a staff of making sure that we supplement that in a different area, whatever that may be, whether it’s throwing the football. We’ve got to find ways to still produce without him.”