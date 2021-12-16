Packers-Ravens Injury Report: Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones DNP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not practice on Thursday. That was expected after he aggravated his broken pinky toe vs. Chicago on Sunday night.

Running back Aaron Jones also did not practice on Thursday. That was a surprise. It wasn’t due to his knee, though. Rather, it was due to non-COVID illness.

Against the Bears, Jones did not play after taking a hard hit early in the fourth quarter. On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur said Jones was “shaken up a little bit” but was ready to return to action, if needed. The Packers could use a full-strength and illness-free Jones. The Ravens are fourth in rushing yards allowed per attempt and first in rushing yards allowed per game.

Jones suffered a knee injury vs. Seattle in Week 10 and missed the Week 11 game at Minnesota but returned for the Week 12 game against the Rams. After the Week 13 bye, Jones got eight touches for 65 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Bears in a little more than three quarters.

Meanwhile, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari practiced for a second consecutive day as he continues his second comeback from last year’s torn ACL. On Wednesday, he went through warmups in a jersey-covering disguise before jogging onto the practice field to take part in individual drills.

It was a surprise to reporters and a surprise to LaFleur, too, who about a half-hour earlier had said Bakhtiari would not be practicing.

“I was as surprised as everybody else,” LaFleur said on Thursday. “That just speaks at how badly he wants to get back out there. He’s going to do everything he can and hopefully he’ll be out there again today.”

Wednesday’s practice was more a mental day, with about 10 minutes of individual drills and nothing competitive. So, as LaFleur put it, “There’s not a lot to go on.” Thursday’s practice is the most extensive of the week.

Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark was placed on the COVID list but new league COVID policy means he might be available for Sunday.

For Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice for a second consecutive day as he battles the ankle injury sustained on Sunday vs. Cleveland.

“He’s day-to-day right now,” Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman said on Thursday. “He’s getting treatment around the clock. He’s a good healer, but we’ll have to wait and see what the doctors say.”

It’s not just Jackson. Once again, three-fifths of the starting offensive line was out with left tackle Alejandro Villanueva, left guard Ben Powers and right tackle Tyre Phillips banged up. Standout defensive tackle Calais Campbell was out for a second consecutive day, as well.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Dominique Dafney (ankle), RB Aaron Jones (knee/illness), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion), RT Billy Turner (knee).

Limited: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back).

Full: P Corey Bojorquez (left knee).

Ravens Injury Report

DNP: TE Nick Boyle (knee), WR Marquise Brown (illness), DT Calais Campbell (thigh), QB Lamar Jackson (ankle), RT Tyre Phillips (illness), LG Ben Powers (foot), FB Patrick Ricard (back/knee), LT Alejandro Villanueva (knee), DT Brandon Williams (rest).

Limited: OL Patrick Mekari (hand), CB Chris Westry (knee).

Full: WR Miles Boykin (finger), WR Tylan Wallace (concussion), WR Sammy Watkins (knee).