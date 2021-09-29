September 29, 2021
Packers-Steelers Injury Report: Jenkins Remains Out

Cornerback Kevin King is in the concussion protocol, coach Matt LaFleur said after Wednesday's practice.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s possible Yosh Nijman will be making a second consecutive start at left tackle for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday against Pittsburgh.

After sitting out Sunday night’s win at the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury, Jenkins did not practice on Wednesday.

“I would say it’s going to take the entire course of the week to determine whether or not he’ll be available,” LaFleur said after practice.

Not just making his first NFL start but playing his first meaningful NFL snaps since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Nijman played a key role in the 30-28 victory by keeping Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa away from MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“If we’ve got to keep playing with Yosh, I think he’s got more confidence and, obviously, everybody who watched the film has more confidence watching the way he played,” Rodgers said before practice.

Jenkins, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and cornerback Kevin King were the three players who sat out practice. Valdes-Scantling dropped out of last week’s game with a hamstring injury and, like Jenkins, will get the week to show he’s healthy and can contribute. King, originally ruled out of Sunday’s game due to illness, is in the concussion protocol. LaFleur wasn’t sure what happened.

“All I know is he came to us on Sunday and he wasn’t feeling well,” LaFleur said. The medical staff evaluated him on Sunday, then put him in the concussion protocol after further testing on Monday.

For Pittsburgh, starting outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, who missed last week’s home loss to Cincinnati, returned to practice as limited participation.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: LB Krys Barnes (concussion), LT Elgton Jenkins (ankle), CB Kevin King (concussion), WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring).

Limited: RB Aaron Jones (ankle), S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Full: C Josh Myers (finger).

Steelers Injury Report

DNP: DT Carlos Davis (knee), RT Chukwuma Okorafor (concussion), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs).

Limited: OL Rashaad Coward (ankle), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), WR Diontae Johnson (knee), OLB T.J. Watt (groin).

