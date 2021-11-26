Packers vs. Rams Final Injury Report: Bide Time for Bye?

Running back Aaron Jones, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and receiver Allen Lazard are questionable. Will they play or will the Packers wait for the bye for them to get healthy?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As they try to stay on the heels of Arizona for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Green Bay Packers have a huge game coming up on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Running back Aaron Jones could play despite his knee injury.

Outside linebacker Rashan Gary could fight through a hyperextended elbow.

Two of Green Bay’s top players, they could give it a go on Sunday. But with next week’s bye on the horizon, the Packers could take a bigger-picture viewpoint.

Coach Matt LaFleur listed those two, as well as receiver Allen Lazard, as questionable.

“I would say if a guy’s cleared to play, we’ll let him go,” LaFleur said after Friday’s practice. “But you're also mindful of what you have in front of you. And certainly we never want to put somebody in a position where you could subject them to greater risk where they could be out for a longer period of time.”

Jones was limited participation at practice all week after missing last week’s game at Minnesota with the knee injury sustained vs. Seattle. He had 99 rushing yards and one touchdown in last year’s 32-18 playoff victory over the Rams.

Gary was full participation at practice on Friday after going limited the previous two days. He had 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits in last year’s win, including a third-down sack that killed the Rams’ final offensive series.

Lazard was limited all week due to the shoulder injury that kept him out of last week’s game against Minnesota. His 58-yard touchdown catch clinched last year’s win.

Cornerback Kevin King, who had been playing well but gave up a touchdown at Minnesota, is doubtful with hip and knee injuries. That will leave the Packers with Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas and Chandon Sullivan to handle the Matthew Stafford- and Cooper Kupp-led passing attack. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Malik Taylor (abdomen) are out.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play without practicing.

The Rams are coming off their bye so are mostly healthy. Outside linebacker Leonard Floyd, who is coming off a concussion, practiced the last two days and does not have an injury designation.

Packers Injury Report

Out: LT David Bakhtiari (knee), WR Malik Taylor (abdomen).

Doubtful: CB Kevin King (hip/knee), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), QB Aaron Rodgers (toe),

Questionable: OLB Rashan Gary (elbow), RB Aaron Jones (knee), WR Allen Lazard (shoulder).

Rams Injury Report

Limited: CB Dont’e Deayon (thigh), WR Ben Skowronek (back).